Kate Middleton and Prince William's Choice of House in Windsor Is Also Princess Eugenie's, Reportedly

All families have various disagreements... but for most of us, it's typically not over who gets to live in which of your grandmother the Queen's various houses.

But for the House of Windsor (literally), it sounds like there may be a dispute in the air over who gets to move into Adelaide Cottage, a royal property in Windsor.

It was reported earlier this week that the home is likely the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's first choice out of the possible options in Windsor, where they have apparently been thinking of relocating for several months.

As they reportedly plan to move in the summer, the Daily Mail has revealed that Prince William's cousin Princess Eugenie also had her eye on Adelaide.

Eugenie "had been trying to secure Adelaide Cottage for a while [ready] for when she moves out of Frogmore," a source told the Mail. "Before Andrew’s most recent scandal it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter."

Obviously, none of this has been confirmed by any of the parties concerned, so it may be that they've already discussed this among themselves and come to an agreement. Hopefully, it won't cause any sort of drama among family members.

Eugenie has been living in Frogmore Cottage with husband Jack Brooksbank and son August, but the house is actually still Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's, who lived in the property for a few months when they were still in the U.K. For this reason, it was never meant to be a permanent home for Eugenie and her family, which is why she may have been considering Adelaide as an alternative.

