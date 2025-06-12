Princess Eugenie Has Allegedly "Formed an Alliance" With Prince William, Which Could Impact Her Future Within the Royal Family
A "shared passion" has "brought the cousins closer together."
Princess Eugenie's future within the Royal Family is currently unclear, with many experts wondering whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter will take on a more senior role one day. New reports are now suggesting that Princess Eugenie and Prince William have "formed an alliance," thanks to a "shared passion."
"Princess Eugenie has formed an alliance with Prince William over their shared passion amid shifting dynamics within the Royal Family," according to GB News. The outlet also suggested that Eugenie and William's "shared environmental beliefs have brought the cousins closer together at a time when Eugenie is understood to have grown distant from Prince Harry."
It would appear as though Eugenie and William's shared focus on marine conservation has "quietly brought [them] closer in recent years," via Hello! magazine.
According to GB News, William and Eugenie's growing friendship could impact the Royal Family on a larger scale. "This strengthening bond between William and Eugenie marks a notable shift in Royal Family dynamics, particularly given her previously close relationship with the Duke of Sussex," the outlet explained.
On June 8, the Prince of Wales spoke about ocean preservation at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco. "Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems and on the people and communities who depend most upon them," William explained, via The Independent. "What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes."
Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that Princess Eugenie, and her sister Princess Beatrice, might be given more important duties once Prince William becomes king. "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties," Seward previously told Hello! magazine. "It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Pajama Dressing 101 Is in Session With Jennifer Lawrence
She elevated a nightgown and slippers with a rare Prada bag.
-
We Did the Bag Math on Chanel’s Classic Flap
Does the house's latest move put your dream bag within reach?
-
Coco Gauff Reveals the Advice She Gave Herself After Losing the 2022 French Open—Which Helped Her Win This Year
The tennis champion speaks to editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike for the 'Marie Claire' podcast "Nice Talk."
-
Why Princess Diana Once "Canceled Lunch" at Kensington Palace to Take Prince William and Prince Harry to McDonald's
A former royal chef revealed the relatable reason Diana took her kids to the popular fast food chain.
-
The "Staggering" Drug Smuggling Shipment Prince William Helped Intercept With the Royal Navy in 2008
William experienced "a lot of excitement and a lot of danger," per a royal expert.
-
How an "Olive Branch" From King Charles to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Could Be a "Huge Problem" for the Royal Family
"It would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment," a royal expert explained.
-
How Prince William and Princess Kate Are "Preparing" George, Charlotte, and Louis for "Their Future Roles" Within the Royal Family
"William takes his responsibilities...very seriously," a royal expert explained.
-
Prince William and Prince Harry Could Be "Tempted" to Secretly Bid on Their Mother's Outfits in New Auction
Who could blame them?
-
The Unexpected Attribute Kate Middleton Has Been "Teased" About by Other Members of the Royal Family
It turns out she takes after The King.
-
Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie Were Nearly Given Prince William and Princess Kate's Titles Until Edward Made Unusual Request
He's a theatre kid for life.
-
How a "Last-Minute" Message Called an Urgent "Ceasefire" Between Prince Harry and Prince William After Queen Elizabeth Died
"They are better and stronger together than they are apart."