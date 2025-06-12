Princess Eugenie Has Allegedly "Formed an Alliance" With Prince William, Which Could Impact Her Future Within the Royal Family

Princess Eugenie's future within the Royal Family is currently unclear, with many experts wondering whether Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's daughter will take on a more senior role one day. New reports are now suggesting that Princess Eugenie and Prince William have "formed an alliance," thanks to a "shared passion."

"Princess Eugenie has formed an alliance with Prince William over their shared passion amid shifting dynamics within the Royal Family," according to GB News. The outlet also suggested that Eugenie and William's "shared environmental beliefs have brought the cousins closer together at a time when Eugenie is understood to have grown distant from Prince Harry."

It would appear as though Eugenie and William's shared focus on marine conservation has "quietly brought [them] closer in recent years," via Hello! magazine.

Eugenie and William's "shared environmental beliefs have brought the cousins closer together." (Image credit: Alamy)

According to GB News, William and Eugenie's growing friendship could impact the Royal Family on a larger scale. "This strengthening bond between William and Eugenie marks a notable shift in Royal Family dynamics, particularly given her previously close relationship with the Duke of Sussex," the outlet explained.

On June 8, the Prince of Wales spoke about ocean preservation at the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco. "Rising sea temperatures, plastic pollution, and overfishing are putting pressure on these fragile ecosystems and on the people and communities who depend most upon them," William explained, via The Independent. "What once seemed an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes."

Prince William speaking during the Blue Economy and Finance Forum in Monaco on June 8, 2025. (Image credit: Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggested that Princess Eugenie, and her sister Princess Beatrice, might be given more important duties once Prince William becomes king. "When William ascends the throne, Beatrice and Eugenie will be valuable assets, and I'm certain they will get involved with royal duties," Seward previously told Hello! magazine. "It makes perfect sense, because he will need them."