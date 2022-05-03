Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Want to Move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor
Will it actually happen??
For months, we've been hearing whispers that the Cambridge family is seriously considering moving to Windsor, Berkshire, to be close to the Queen—who has taken up permanent residence at Windsor Castle.
In recent weeks, there were rumors that the move was planned for this summer. And as we inch closer to the season in question, these rumors appear more and more founded.
In the latest news, The Sun reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton even have their hearts set on a first-choice home in the town, where they reportedly want to live with children George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.
"Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option," a royal insider told the publication. "There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favorite."
Adelaide Cottage is one of the more modest homes belonging to the Queen. Fans of The Crown will enjoy this juicy tidbit: Group Captain Peter Townsend, whom the young Princess Margaret wanted to marry, lived there for several years in the late '40s and early '50s. Frogmore House was another option for the Cambridges, but would apparently cost too much to turn into a functional home.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's current country escape—Anmer Hall—is too far north to commute back to London for work. The couple is said to love the countryside, which is one reason why they're eager to move to Windsor. There, they'll be close to both the Queen and the Middletons, who live in Bucklebury Manor, less than an hour's drive away.
Another reason for the move is the children's schooling. The duke and duchess are apparently squabbling over whether to send Prince George to boarding school or not, but many of the schools they've been considering are close to Windsor, meaning he wouldn't necessarily need to live away from home in order to attend.
We'll just have to see what happens as it happens.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Kylie Jenner's Trucker Hat Was the Met Gala's Most Controversial Accessory
People are... not here for it.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Gwen Stefani Did Her Own Makeup for the Met Gala
And she looks completely flawless.
By Samantha Holender
-
The Secret to Gabrielle Union’s Met Gala Glow
Her makeup artist, Fiona Stiles, gave Marie Claire the exclusive breakdown on her skin prep.
By Samantha Holender
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William's 11th Wedding Anniversary: "An Anchor for the Country"
Experts comment on their evolution as a couple.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Eugenie Launches a Podcast to Help Fight Modern Slavery
An extension of her charity work.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Showed Prince William "Morale-Boosting Support and Love" During Recent Royal Tour: Body Language Expert
They really have each other's backs.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William Was Worried Meghan Markle Wasn't Prepared for Royal Life, and That Prince Harry Was Too Fragile for the Pressure, Reportedly
This is a lot.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Stunned in a Self-Portrait Dress for Her "Dream Team" Engagement With Princess Anne
Surprise surprise, she looked amazing.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Recently Spotted Playing Tennis and Buying George and Charlotte Ice Cream
Celebrities, they're just like us, etc, etc.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Rewore Her Coat From Princess Charlotte's Christening for Her Latest Engagement
The Cambridges attended the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princes William and Harry Both Have "Extreme Mood Swings," Royal Insider Says
Prince Charles apparently doesn't know how to deal with it.
By Iris Goldsztajn