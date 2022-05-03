Prince William and Kate Middleton Reportedly Want to Move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor

For months, we've been hearing whispers that the Cambridge family is seriously considering moving to Windsor, Berkshire, to be close to the Queen—who has taken up permanent residence at Windsor Castle.

In recent weeks, there were rumors that the move was planned for this summer. And as we inch closer to the season in question, these rumors appear more and more founded.

In the latest news, The Sun reports that Prince William and Kate Middleton even have their hearts set on a first-choice home in the town, where they reportedly want to live with children George, 8, Charlotte, 7, and Louis, 4.

"Finding a way to make Adelaide Cottage work seems to be the best and only option," a royal insider told the publication. "There are issues with all the other houses, so Adelaide will be the favorite."

Adelaide Cottage is one of the more modest homes belonging to the Queen. Fans of The Crown will enjoy this juicy tidbit: Group Captain Peter Townsend, whom the young Princess Margaret wanted to marry, lived there for several years in the late '40s and early '50s. Frogmore House was another option for the Cambridges, but would apparently cost too much to turn into a functional home.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's current country escape—Anmer Hall—is too far north to commute back to London for work. The couple is said to love the countryside, which is one reason why they're eager to move to Windsor. There, they'll be close to both the Queen and the Middletons, who live in Bucklebury Manor, less than an hour's drive away.

Another reason for the move is the children's schooling. The duke and duchess are apparently squabbling over whether to send Prince George to boarding school or not, but many of the schools they've been considering are close to Windsor, meaning he wouldn't necessarily need to live away from home in order to attend.

We'll just have to see what happens as it happens.