Princess Kate Met So Many Adorable Kids on First Trip to Wales Since the Queen's Death

Kate Middleton loves meeting local kids every time she and Prince William step out for a public engagement, and it looks like the feeling is mutual.
The Prince and Princess of Wales headed to, well, Wales, for the first time since they received their new titles following the Queen's passing, and they were welcomed by large crowds of well-wishers in the British nation.
The royal couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station first, which royal reporter Rebecca English reported beforehand is "where they will meet crew, volunteers and some of those who have been supported by their local unit. They will also walk to the Holyhead Marine and Café Bar."
As reported by People, the Princess met an adorable four-year-old named Theo Crompton, who seemed to be having the best time ever, judging by the delighted look on his face—and Kate didn't exactly seem unhappy either.
Theo handed the princess a bouquet of pink roses as she crouched down to chat with him, followed closely by William.
The Waleses shared a photo of the princess talking to Theo on Instagram, with one fan commenting, "That little boy looks so happy meeting a real-life Princess!!"
The royal couple then headed to "St Thomas Church, a re-developed church in Swansea which has been transformed into a thriving community hub and is home to a vast array of services including a food bank and surplus food distribution network," English reported.
There, they met and spoke to many members of the community, including a two-year-old named Charlotte Bunting, who helped the Princess pack a bag for The Baby Basics food bank, English tweeted.
While meeting the little girl, the princess told her excitedly, "I have a Charlotte too!"
Then came a walkabout, where Kate and William got to meet groups of cute children and speak to them.
"I couldn’t even begin to count how many people came out today - with very little warning - to meet William and Kate," English tweeted. "The crowds stretched round the corner of the road. They shook hundreds and hundreds of hands, chatted to as many people as possible and posed for dozens of pics."
For this visit, the princess opted for a stunning red coat by L.K. Bennett (opens in new tab), which she wore over a plain black top, tailored black pants and pointy patent black pumps. She wore her straightened hair down, and accessorized with chunky gold earrings and her engagement ring.
