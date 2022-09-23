People Like Prince William and Princess Kate More Than King Charles Because They're More "Approachable," Former Royal Butler Says

Joking aside, it's sort of common knowledge that people absolutely adore Prince William and Princess Catherine, while they typically only quite like King Charles (though public opinion is rallying around him now that he's the monarch).

"Prince Charles is from a different generation so he might be seen as old-fashioned," Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, tells Slingo (opens in new tab).

"While he is old-fashioned, he’s also quite modern, but William and Kate show more of their personalities, so people like them more. They’re drawn to them more."

But Harrold doesn't think we're above judging a book by its cover (fair).

"William was a pin-up at one point and Kate is a beautiful lady," he continues. "People all want to be Kate, dress like her and look like her, they are very much role models and I think that’s why they’re doing so well."

And while King Charles will certainly change the way the monarchy runs in his own ways, Harrold believes his eldest son will take things further—and that we're already seeing what kind of king he will be in the way he conducts himself in public.

"Prince William is changing things a lot," Harrold says.

"The Queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate this is now normal. The younger royals have shown that they can’t be aloof. If they are aloof, it will not work."

Of course, not only does William have the Queen and his royal father as role models, he also had the wildcard that was Princess Diana.

"Diana wanted to be a Queen of people’s hearts, William will be a King for the people," Harrold continues.

"He’s approachable, he’s friendly, he’s compassionate… he’ll put himself in anyone’s shoes. He’s not a king because that’s his job, he’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place."

The new Prince of Wales has already started on that mission, by creating the Earthshot Prize to do his part for the climate crisis. This year's awards ceremony will take place in Boston in December, and he and his wife will both be in attendance—their first trip to the U.S. since 2014.

