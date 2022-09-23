People Like Prince William and Princess Kate More Than King Charles Because They're More "Approachable," Former Royal Butler Says

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Breaking news: People from younger generations are more modern.
Joking aside, it's sort of common knowledge that people absolutely adore Prince William and Princess Catherine, while they typically only quite like King Charles (though public opinion is rallying around him now that he's the monarch).
"Prince Charles is from a different generation so he might be seen as old-fashioned," Charles' former butler, Grant Harrold, tells Slingo (opens in new tab).
"While he is old-fashioned, he’s also quite modern, but William and Kate show more of their personalities, so people like them more. They’re drawn to them more."
But Harrold doesn't think we're above judging a book by its cover (fair).
"William was a pin-up at one point and Kate is a beautiful lady," he continues. "People all want to be Kate, dress like her and look like her, they are very much role models and I think that’s why they’re doing so well."
And while King Charles will certainly change the way the monarchy runs in his own ways, Harrold believes his eldest son will take things further—and that we're already seeing what kind of king he will be in the way he conducts himself in public.
"Prince William is changing things a lot," Harrold says.
"The Queen would never go up and hug someone, but for William and Kate this is now normal. The younger royals have shown that they can’t be aloof. If they are aloof, it will not work."
Of course, not only does William have the Queen and his royal father as role models, he also had the wildcard that was Princess Diana.
"Diana wanted to be a Queen of people’s hearts, William will be a King for the people," Harrold continues.
"He’s approachable, he’s friendly, he’s compassionate… he’ll put himself in anyone’s shoes. He’s not a king because that’s his job, he’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place."
The new Prince of Wales has already started on that mission, by creating the Earthshot Prize to do his part for the climate crisis. This year's awards ceremony will take place in Boston in December, and he and his wife will both be in attendance—their first trip to the U.S. since 2014.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Drew Barrymore Said She Could Last "Years" Without Sex
I want to hear her "sex is good, but..." memes, now.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kris Jenner Literally Forgot She Owned a Beverly Hills Condo
Right, OK, cool, very normal.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian Hinted at Her Baby Boy's Name on 'The Kardashians'
Is it Travis?????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Queen Would Have Wanted Prince Harry and the Royal Family to "Patch Things Up" Before She Passed, Royal Author Says
Sadly, there's still tension there.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle Can't Win Because of "Systemic Racism," Commentator Says
Dr. Shola Mos-Shogbamimu weighs in.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
King Charles Is Allegedly Waiting to Decide on Archie and Lilibet's Titles Until Harry's Memoir and Netflix Series Are Released
So. Much. Drama.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Were Relieved That "The Drama Was Gone" When Harry and Meghan Left the U.K., Reportedly
Harsh.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Won't Join Roger Federer for Their Charity Event This Week as Mourning Period Continues
Royals officially mourn the Queen until Monday.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry Looked Filled With "Grief" and "Regret" as He Looked at Prince William During Queen's Funeral, Body Language Expert Suggests
:(
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Left the U.K. After They Missed Archie and Lilibet "Like Crazy"
Reunited and it feels so good!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Won't Trust Harry and Meghan Until They "Acknowledge the Pain" Their Oprah Interview Caused, Source Says
It all sounds so messy.
By Iris Goldsztajn