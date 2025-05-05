Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate Follow the Same Fashion Philosophy During Surprise Appearance From Wales Kids

Princess Charlotte just celebrated her 10th birthday on May 2, and she kicked off her new year with a surprise public appearance on Monday, May 5. The princess joined mom Kate Middleton, dad Prince William and siblings Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, 7, to mark the first day of celebrations in London for VE Day’s 80th anniversary. The Princess of Wales is a huge fan of repeating her outfits—especially during occasions like this where she doesn’t want to draw focus—and Princess Charlotte followed in her mom’s stylish footsteps on Monday.

The Wales family gathered with veterans to honor the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II—which falls on May 8—and both Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte bundled up in coats they debuted last year on the chilly afternoon in London. Charlotte, who wore her hair pulled back in two braids, attended the military parade outside Buckingham Palace in the same blue and green tartan coat she wore for Christmas Day 2024. She wore a matching dress underneath with frilly white trim at the collar, adding black Mary Janes to her look.

The Princess of Wales brought back the same berry-hued Emilia Wickstead coat dress she wore to meet the President of South Africa for his 2022 state visit, pairing it with the same Sean Barrett pillbox hat. She accessorized with a ruby and diamond necklace and matching earrings, with the pendant appearing to be the same one she debuted during a trip to Poland and Germany in 2017.

Princess Charlotte stepped out in the same checked coat she wore for Christmas 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales family joined veterans to honor the 80th anniversary of VE Day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte and Princess Kate shared a sweet moment at the parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Kate often uses jewelry to send a subtle message, and today’s choice of rubies feels both intentional and sentimental," jeweler Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds tells Marie Claire. "Rubies are traditionally linked to love, strength and protection, so wearing them on a national day of remembrance adds a meaningful and emotional touch to her outfit."

Taylor adds that the jewelry "feels like a respectful tribute to those who served, using one of the few tools available to her to honour the moment without breaking royal protocol."

As for Prince George and Prince Louis, they coordinated in navy suits and blue ties, while Prince William wore the No1 uniform of the Royal Air Force. Per Majesty magazine, The King followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, King George VI, who wore the same Naval Uniform No. 1 dress with no medals or decorations on VE Day 1945.

Duchess Sophie—who also wore a repeat outfit—and Prince Edward walked with the Wales family to the parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Members of the Royal Family gathered on the balcony after the parade. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Wales kids looked in awe as they watched the military flypast. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne followed in family tradition as well, sporting the "uniform of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry (Princess Royal’s Volunteer Corps) with no decorations." Anne's mother, Queen Elizabeth, who served in the Auxiliary Territorial Services, wore the same uniform on VE Day in 1945.

And just like the Royal Family did in 1945, they gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony after the parade, but this time there was a spectacular military flypast to honor the occasion.

Monday marked the start of numerous celebrations leading up to VE Day on May 8, including a tea party hosted by the King and Queen and other events honoring veterans.