Kendall Jenner Spotted at Bad Bunny Concert, Fueling Reconciliation Rumors

Rumors are swirling that model Kendall Jenner and Grammy award-winning artist Bad Bunny may very well be rekindling their previous relationship.



On Friday, May 17, the reality television star was reportedly spotted attending Bad Bunny's concert in Orlando, Florida, according to a video that surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, the following morning.

Fans of the former couple were quick to share their excitement for a potential second go-around for the former couple on X. "Kenito is back so happy for them!" one fan posted.

"This is lovely," another wrote.

"Well she’s having fun so good," yet another fan commented.

Jenner apparently attended Bad Bunny's recent concert after the pair were also spotted getting close and cuddly following the 2024 Met Gala. A source who also attended the Après Met 2 Met Gala afterparty told People the pair were "sitting together, laughing and having the best time."

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny and guests at the Après Met 2 Met Gala After Party hosted by Carlos Nazario, Emily Ratajkowski, Francesco Risso, Paloma Elsesser, Raul Lopez and Renell Medra on May 6, 2024 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They were very much enjoying each other's company," the source continued. "Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears."

The former couple reportedly split in December 2023 following less than a year of dating. A source familiar with the situation at the time told Entertainment Tonight that while they enjoyed each other's company, Jenner and Bad Bunny always knew their relationship had a built-in end date.

“Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them,” the insider told the publication at the time. "They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go.

“They have crazy-busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down," the source added.

The source also said that while their relationship was a thing of the past, there "isn't any negativity between" Jenner and Bad Bunny, and that the pair "still want the best for one another."

"(Jenner's) family still thinks highly of (Bad Bunny)," the source explained. "They just want her to be with whoever makes her happy, treats her with love and respect, and someone that understands and can handle the attention that comes along with dating her with poise and grace."

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors in February 2023, when they were spotted enjoying a double date alongside Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, People reported at the time.

"Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house," a source told the publication at the time. "She likes him and is having fun He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming."