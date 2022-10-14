Khloé Kardashian Skilfully Summed Up Kim's "Get Your F***ing Ass Up and Work" Controversy

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Kardashians comes out months after it's actually filmed, so the new season is dragging some drama from March back out: Kim Kardashian's Variety interview controversy.

ICYMI, at the time, Kim shared her "best" advice for women in business, which went as follows: "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

This predictably wasn't received well, coming from someone who was so blatantly born into privilege, and instantly generated a ton of backlash, including from actress and activist Jameela Jamil.

On the latest episode of the family's Hulu show, Kim admitted that she was mortified by people's reactions to her statement, and was willing to hear their point of view (not quite the apology people might have been hoping for, but it's something, I guess).

"When I made that statement, it wasn't a blanket statement towards all women, like as if I didn't think that women work hard or respect the work that they do, because I see it every single day," the SKIMS founder told the cameras.

"The most important people in my life that have shaped my life and shaped my career and helped me get to where I am today all are women. So I hated that that got misunderstood, and for that, I'm so sorry."

In one scene, Kim has lunch with her sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, during which they discussed the ordeal.

Kim started by reiterating her point (interesting choice). "Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that," she tells her sisters.

"But I was just so blindsided by how angry people got. Enough people were triggered, so I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they do, and I do understand that. A lot of people weren't given the same opportunities as us."

Khloé told her, "Oh my gosh, of course, we've had crazy great opportunities, but also you did work."

Speaking to the cameras, the Good American founder put it a little more tactfully than her older sister.

"No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her regardless, because they're always gonna say, 'Well, what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth,'" Khloé said.

"But it's frustrating when the world doesn't want to see for who you are, and they always want to make whatever you say a personal attack, and you don't have empathy or compassion for other people... So it's the right message, the wrong messenger."

Kim further explained what she meant futher into the episode: "I think people would assume that I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show," she said.

"But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape, does not open doors, and so I always felt like I had to work extra hard, and harder to be taken seriously, and for people to forget about my past."

Honestly, I get her point: She did have to work to change her public image and be taken seriously by major industry players such as Vogue and Balenciaga. But on the other hand, I'm preeeetty sure that's not what people were upset about.

The reason she was even on a reality show in the first place was because she was born into a wealthy family, so it doesn't really sound like she's learned from the backlash on this one. There's always next time?