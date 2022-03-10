Kim Kardashian Said "Nobody Wants to Work These Days" and Jameela Jamil Is Not Having It

Kim Kardashian and Jameela Jamil are not besties, that's for sure.

Jamil has a long history of calling out Kardashian and her family, especially when it comes to promoting unhealthy body image in their followers.

Now the Good Place actress is taking issue with another one of the SKIMS founder's takes.

In a new cover story with Variety, Kardashian, her sisters and their mom gave the deets on their brand new Hulu show, which premieres on April 14.

She took the opportunity to share her best business tips: "I have the best advice for women in business," she said. "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

As you might have anticipated, people were—ahem—not pleased with Kardashian's words of wisdom. Jamil didn't mince her words commenting on the (very impactful) soundbite. In reply to a now-deleted tweet, the I Weigh founder wrote, "She came up from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step parents… but in a *much* smaller mansion. A TRUE GRIND. An inspiration. A photoshop icon."

Quote-tweeting a post from Variety quoting Kardashian, Jamil wrote, "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

The actress' followers largely agreed with the sentiment: "I'm curious how strong Kim's work ethic would be if we took away her assets, saddled her with oppressive loans, and made all her jobs pay minimum wage," wrote one person.

Someone else listed all the daily tasks that take away from "grind" time for many people.

"Some people have to:

- clean their houses (-1h)

- make their own food (-2h)

- work in something they don’t want to just to pay the bills (-8h)

- take care of children (-3h)

- worry about money and everything else (-1h)

- rely on public transportation (-2h)

Not the same 24h."

The "24 hours" conversation is a reference to Love Island alum Molly-Mae Hague, who sparked outrage in the U.K. when she said on a podcast interview that we "all have the same 24 hours in a day." (It's perhaps worth noting that Kardashian herself didn't use those exact words.)

Comedian Katherine Ryan had an entirely different take: Addressing her followers on her Instagram Stories, she explained that Kardashian wasn't talking to people who already work hard, but to "girls like her ... who are lazy. She's talking to Kourtney." HAHAHA oh no, poor Kourtney!

