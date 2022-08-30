Kim Kardashian Admits to Being "Mortified" Following Backlash to Her Saying "Nobody Wants to Work These Days"

Kim Kardashian sometimes says the wrong thing, and she's the first to admit to it. (Well, OK, maybe not the first, but she admits to it in time.)

In a March interview with Variety, the SKIMS founder said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Predictably, people were less than pleased about this advice coming from someone who was born into wealth, and Kim received a whole bunch of backlash over it, including from prominent figures such as Jameela Jamil.

Comedian Katherine Ryan contributed an interesting take at the time, which may provide a little context to what might otherwise seem like an entirely insensitive comment (and was probably more along the lines of "didn't think before she spoke and really should have").

Ryan said that Kim wasn't speaking to hard workers, but to "girls like her ... who are lazy. She's talking to Kourtney." Which is, admittedly, savage.

Anywho, later on in March, Kim sat down with Good Morning America and said, "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."

This is kind of a half-hearted apology, to be fair, but in a new trailer for The Kardashians season two, the TV star admitted to being "mortified" over the whole ordeal.

"You saw all the backlash from the Variety interview," Kim says in one clip.

"No one sympathizes with you," Khloé answers, ever the truth-teller.

Kim then says, "I'm mortified. I do understand why people were upset."

Well, that's something! Onwards and upwards.

