Kim Kardashian Admits to Being "Mortified" Following Backlash to Her Saying "Nobody Wants to Work These Days"

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Kim Kardashian sometimes says the wrong thing, and she's the first to admit to it. (Well, OK, maybe not the first, but she admits to it in time.)
In a March interview with Variety, the SKIMS founder said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days."
Predictably, people were less than pleased about this advice coming from someone who was born into wealth, and Kim received a whole bunch of backlash over it, including from prominent figures such as Jameela Jamil.
Comedian Katherine Ryan contributed an interesting take at the time, which may provide a little context to what might otherwise seem like an entirely insensitive comment (and was probably more along the lines of "didn't think before she spoke and really should have").
Ryan said that Kim wasn't speaking to hard workers, but to "girls like her ... who are lazy. She's talking to Kourtney." Which is, admittedly, savage.
Anywho, later on in March, Kim sat down with Good Morning America and said, "It wasn't a blanket statement towards women … it was taken out of context, but I’m really sorry if it was received that way."
This is kind of a half-hearted apology, to be fair, but in a new trailer for The Kardashians season two, the TV star admitted to being "mortified" over the whole ordeal.
"You saw all the backlash from the Variety interview," Kim says in one clip.
"No one sympathizes with you," Khloé answers, ever the truth-teller.
Kim then says, "I'm mortified. I do understand why people were upset."
Well, that's something! Onwards and upwards.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jewelry Brands to Refresh Your Accessories Collection With
A look is never complete without a bauble or two.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
There Was a Fire in Archie's Nursery in South Africa, Despite Reports to the Contrary: Source
Why is there so much to unpack here?
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Described Crying "Non-Stop" After Her Son Was Born
It was a really vulnerable admission.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Kardashian "Is Ready to Date" After Pete Davidson Breakup, Source Says
Who will it be???
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Is Reportedly in Trauma Therapy Following Harassment From Kanye West
He sought out therapy in April, a source has said.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Flew Commercial Amid Kylie Jenner Private Jet Drama
Smart move.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kylie Jenner Hates the New Instagram, Too
Today in "celebrities, they're just like us."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Opened Up About Wanting a Child: "That's Like my Dream"
Kim Kardashian isn't opposed to the idea, either...
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are Expecting a Second Child Via Surrogate
The news has been confirmed.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Pete Davidson Finally Appears in 'Kardashians' Season 2 Trailer
And it's ~steamy~.
By Iris Goldsztajn