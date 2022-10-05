Kourtney Kardashian Says She Isn't as Close to Kim and Khloé as They Are to Each Other Right Now

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kourtney Kardashian is opening about what her relationship with Kim and Khloé looks like these days.

Appearing on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the Poosh founder explained that Kim and Khloé are closer to each other these days than she is to them.

She said that while Khloé was pregnant with True and Kim was expecting Chicago via surrogate, they had a lot of experiences in common that brought them together.

"I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things," Kourtney said.

"And then I felt like that's when I was unhappy with the show, partially because of them two kind of ganging up. I felt like, it was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me."

Kourt also thinks she was more affected by this change in dynamic than she might have been in the past, because she had recently gotten a therapist.

"I think I also started therapy at the time, and became more self-aware and just, I don't know, I feel like when you just start therapy ... it's pretty emotional," she continued.

"I love it, now, but it's hard, and I felt really sensitive, and I was used to just being such a bitch for so many years, without any care. No one could shake me, no one could rattle me, nobody could say something mean to me, because I would say something twenty times meaner back."

This was such a difficult time for her, emotionally, that she and Kim ended up getting into a physical fight.

"It was like the daily stuff to where I had, like, a rage inside to, like, scratch my sister or whatever, I probably blacked out, but yeah, it was like a lot, like it was an intense time," she said.

Still, she considers herself close to Khloé, but in a different way.

"I feel like Khloé and I are good—I spoke to her the whole time she was in Milan, we were FaceTiming," Kourtney said.

"I saw her this morning at school. We're good, but I think just life isn't the same. I think I'm in a different place."

When the host asked her if she thinks she's different from the rest of her family, she explained that they all have their own individualities.

"I think some of us more than others feel the need to distance sometimes, or just do our own thing, have our own thing," she said.

"It can be like all so interconnected that having that, like, I love to keep my little bubble, and like how they say, 'protect your energy.' I just like to be in my own little world and then enter it when I choose, and then slip back in."

Gotta do what you gotta do.