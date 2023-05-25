Khloé Kardashian Has Finally Confirmed Her Son's Name on 'The Kardashians'

Khloé Kardashian has finally told us her son's name, almost a year after the little boy was born in summer 2022.

On season 3, episode 1 of The Kardashians, which is now streaming on Hulu, Khloé confirmed, "His name is Tatum. So Tatum and True. Naming a human is really hard."

This comes just days after a friend of KoKo's accidentally let slip that the baby's name was probably Tatum, by calling him "Tate" in an Instagram comment.

Previously, Khloé had been "taking her time" naming her little boy, and once he was named, she felt it was more fun to wait till season 3 premiered to announce the name to the world.

Khloé, who also shares daughter True with ex Tristan Thompson, also opened up about how difficult she found the surrogacy process for Tate (the Good American founder gave birth to True herself).

Khloé "had a really hard time accepting the whole process," her sister Kim told Scott Disick during the first episode of the new season.

"It's a mindf**k, it's really the weirdest thing," Khloé said, with Disick asking her, "Do you feel less connected?"

Khlo confirmed that she did, and Disick reassured her, "That'll take a minute."

Heartbreakingly, Khloé said, "But Kim said hers was, like, easy. This is not easy."

The mom of two then told the camera, "I definitely buried my head in the sand during that pregnancy. I didn't digest what was happening, and so I think when I went to the hospital, I really think that was the first time it really registered."

She continued, "I definitely was in a state of shock, I think, from my entire experience in general. I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and you're just... I take the baby and you go to another room and you're sort of separated, like I felt it such a transactional experience, because it's not about him.

"I wish someone was honest about surrogacy, and the difference of it. But it doesn't mean it's bad or good, it's still great, it's just very different."