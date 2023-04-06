Khloé Kardashian Explained Why She Hasn't Revealed Her Son's Name Yet

We know the Kardashians like a big reveal, but fans are starting to get a little impatient as Khloé waits to reveal her eight-month-old son's name. But why is she waiting so long? The Good American founder explained the whole thing on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"He's named, but I haven't announced it," she told the host.

"He was delivered via surrogate—or the stork, I like to say—and at first I really did not know what I was going to name him.

"I wanted to meet him, and feel him out a little bit. And so at first he didn't have a name.

"Then, he's been named, but I've been waiting for the premiere of our show—and I didn't know it was going to be this far out, so now I'm just like if my daughter outs me, I'm screwed."

Like, this is is a logical explanation, but obviously it's not exactly the most relatable for all of us whose families don't have their own zillion-season reality show.

Anywho, The Kardashians season 3 will premiere on Hulu May 25, so we don't have too much longer to wait until we find out what the little boy is called.

We do have one hint, though: "I think it will start with a T. Yeah, it will start with a T," Khloé told Hudson.

Thomas? Trey? Theo? Tyler? Tarquin? The suspense is killing me. As a reminder, Khloé's first child with Tristan Thompson is named True, which is where the "T" thing comes from.

Apart from that, Khloé also revealed a cute detail about her son. "He is eight months old, and he is a little chunk, and I wouldn't have it any other way," she said. "I love a chubby baby."

If you recall, Khloé's younger sister Kylie Jenner also took her sweet time before revealing her own son's name—we found out he was called Aire almost a full year after he was born. Don't say these ladies can't keep a secret.