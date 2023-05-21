Did Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Just Reveal Khloé’s Son’s Name on Instagram?

We caught a rare glimpse of Khloé Kardashian’s son on Friday, when the Good American cofounder shared a snap of her holding the nine-month-old in her arms, wearing a T-shirt with sister Kim Kardashian’s face on it. The shirt also included Kim’s words from a controversial interview last year, “Get Your F— A— Up and Work”—but it was some words in the comments from Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq that are also generating some controversy: Did she reveal Khloé’s son’s name?
“Go Tate!” Khloé’s longtime best friend wrote in the comments—potentially confirming rumors that Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson named their baby boy Tatum Robert, rumors that have been circulating as of late.
When the baby boy was born last August, Khloé hinted that—like his older sister True—the baby’s name would start with a T. Since then, no official word has come down as to what the baby’s name is. “He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” Khloé said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, confirming that his name will be unveiled on season three of The Kardashians on Hulu, which premieres this week. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”
Or your best friend?
In addition to this latest buzz on her Instagram a la Malika, Khloé generated some of her own last week, addressing rumors that she and Tristan were back together: “Stop pushing this narrative,” she wrote on May 16. “It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”
Good news, though—according to Entertainment Tonight, “Khloé and Tristan are in a good place” and are coparenting their children “healthily together.”
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Taylor Swift Tells Fans Onstage She Has “Never Been This Happy in My Life” One Month After Joe Alwyn Breakup
Meanwhile, Alwyn is said to be “distraught” over her new romance with Matty Healy.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Hires Kobe Bryant’s Daughter Natalia as a Summer Intern for Her Renaissance Tour
The summer job of all summer jobs.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Demand Copies of All Photos Taken During Car Chase, But Photo Agency Refuses in Seriously Dramatic Fashion
Kings, the Crown, and the founding fathers make an appearance in the feisty statement.
By Rachel Burchfield