Did Khloé Kardashian’s Best Friend Just Reveal Khloé’s Son’s Name on Instagram?

We caught a rare glimpse of Khloé Kardashian’s son on Friday, when the Good American cofounder shared a snap of her holding the nine-month-old in her arms, wearing a T-shirt with sister Kim Kardashian’s face on it. The shirt also included Kim’s words from a controversial interview last year, “Get Your F— A— Up and Work”—but it was some words in the comments from Khloé’s BFF Malika Haqq that are also generating some controversy: Did she reveal Khloé’s son’s name?

“Go Tate!” Khloé’s longtime best friend wrote in the comments— potentially confirming rumors that Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson named their baby boy Tatum Robert, rumors that have been circulating as of late.

(Image credit: Getty)

When the baby boy was born last August, Khloé hinted that—like his older sister True—the baby’s name would start with a T. Since then, no official word has come down as to what the baby’s name is. “He’s named, but I haven’t announced it,” Khloé said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April, confirming that his name will be unveiled on season three of The Kardashians on Hulu, which premieres this week. “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him and feel him out a little bit. And so, at first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. So now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

Or your best friend?

(Image credit: Getty)

In addition to this latest buzz on her Instagram a la Malika, Khloé generated some of her own last week, addressing rumors that she and Tristan were back together: “Stop pushing this narrative,” she wrote on May 16. “It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point. It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun….”