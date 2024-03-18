Both Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively Appeared to Spoof the Kate Middleton Photoshop Scandal Over the Weekend

Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively both took to Instagram to lightly "troll" the Kate Middleton Photoshop scandal over the weekend.
First, Lively took advantage of the viral story to promote her beverage brands Betty Buzz and Betty Booze, by posting a purposefully poorly edited photo of herself sitting by a pool, drink in hand, giving the camera a thumbs up while a lemon flies in front of her face.
The Age of Adaline star captioned the post, "I’m so excited to share this new photo I just took today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @bettybooze products! Now you know why I’ve been MIA."
In case this is all going over your head like a poorly Photoshopped lemon, this appeared to be a thinly veiled reference to Princess Kate releasing an apology for editing a Wales family photo shared on Mother's Day—amid her retreat from public life as she recovers from abdominal surgery.
A photo posted by blakelively on
Then it was the SKIMS founder's turn to poke fun at the collective online theorizing that's currently surrounding the Princess of Wales' wellbeing and whereabouts.
Kardashian—who is no stranger to being called out for Photoshopping her own photos—posted a picture of herself posing next to a car with the caption, "On my way to go find Kate"
A post shared by Kim Kardashian
A photo posted by kimkardashian on
In mid-January, Kensington Palace released a statement announcing that Kate had undergone surgery and would not be returning to work until at least after Easter. However, as Kate's absence from the public eye goes on, both the public and the press are starting to ask a lot of questions.
Fingers crossed we all get some answers soon. In the meantime, wishing Kate a swift recovery.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
