Um, Kim Kardashian Photoshopped Out Her Shoulder in a Pool Pic

Whaaa...?

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 27: Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage,)
(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published

The Kardashians loooOove photoshopping out really random body parts (toes, calves, hands, head, fingers), as well as—ahem—home décor.

And honestly at this point, I think they just don't mind that we know about their Photoshop fails anymore?

Anywho, Kim Kardashian has now raised a new set of question marks thanks to a pool pic in which she appears to have photoshopped her shoulder. Her shoulder??? Why???? Warned you about the question marks.

TikTok user @caroline_in_thecity posted a video in which she analyzes a recent Instagram pic of Kardashian's, and it's... striking, TBH.

In the photo in question, the SKIMS founder is hanging out in a pool drinking what appears to be rosé, while wearing a brown bandeau bikini and some trusty Balenciaga sunglasses, to promote her new collab with Beats headphones.

And while you'd have to have a real eagle eye (or possibly a medical degree) to notice right off the bat what's amiss in these photos, thankfully the TikTok user, a media literacy expert, helpfully pointed it out for us.

"Kim K is notorious for photoshopping out her traps. Why? I don't know, maybe it makes her neck look smaller, but this area right here [points to the star's shoulder] has been photoshopped out," Caroline explains.

"When we zoom in, we can see that the water pattern behind her here has been warped."

The TikTok user then proceeds to reverse the presumed photoshopping.

"Using the Liquefy tool in Photoshop, I'm now going to show you what it would look like without the photoshopping applied to it," she says.

"As you can see, the water reflection in the background starts to look a lot more natural as well. You don't have that warped effect."

Still don't believe it? Well, Kardashian actually showed us the real way her shoulder looks herself, by also sharing a video from the shoot, in which her traps look very different. Whoops.

Commenters on the TikTok were dumbfounded by the TV star's decision to modify her shoulder. "This is actually so not okay," wrote one. "You would think that now that they have daughters they would think about the impact of this more."

Someone else added, "Well this explains why i never like my shoulder in pictures."

Sigh.

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

