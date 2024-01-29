Kim Kardashian Apparently Conducted the Last Interview with Elizabeth Taylor Before She Died, and Now We Get to See What Was Said

The adage used to be that Beyoncé somehow cracked the code and is able to add more hours to her day than just your standard ol’ 24. The same can now be said about Kim Kardashian, who is running multiple businesses, raising four children, taking on new challenges (acting! law school!) and really leaning into executive producing.

Her next project? A documentary series about the icon Elizabeth Taylor, The Hollywood Reporter writes, which Kardashian will also appear in. The series will air on BBC and will air in three parts; its working title is Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar.

“Elizabeth Taylor was unapologetically herself, a fighter,” Kardashian said of the Hollywood legend. “She is proof that you can keep evolving and changing and have different chapters in your life—and she paved the way for all of us who came after her with that blueprint.”

The series will feature “privileged access to those who knew her best, including members of Elizabeth Taylor’s family, friends, and colleagues from throughout her stellar career,” a description of the show reads. The series will zoom in on “a superstar who transformed not just Hollywood but fame itself, as she went from child star to highest-paid actress in the world.”

Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar will draw on never-before-heard audio tapes, interviews, and unseen television footage, which will intersperse with clips from Taylor’s film archives. The docuseries will feature interviews with a wide range of celebrities who knew her, including Kardashian, “who conducted the last interview with her before she died,” the release says, fascinatingly. (Taylor died in 2011 at 79 years old.) Dame Joan Collins, Carole Bayer Sager, and even Dr. Anthony Fauci (who worked alongside Taylor in the fight against AIDS) will also contribute.

“For too long the story of Elizabeth Taylor has been told as a soap opera,” the description continues. “The eight marriages, the diamonds, the addictions. This series gives Elizabeth Taylor the significance she richly deserves, in all her incarnations: as an actor, rebel, business mogul, and activist—to reveal how Taylor created the blueprint for modern celebrity.” It will look into Taylor’s craft as an actress and “how she reinvented the nature of fame, even as she smashed the glass ceiling in Hollywood, before going on to become a billion-dollar businesswoman, activist, and advocate.”

The series is currently in production, with no release date identified as of yet. “This exciting series promises a new understanding of Elizabeth Taylor—both her technique and power as an actor, and her capacity for reinventing herself,” said Alistair Pegg, commissioning editor at the BBC.

