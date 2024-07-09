Halle Berry, Glenn Close Added to the Star-Studded Cast of Kim Kardashian’s Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’
In addition to starring in the show, both Berry and Close are set to executive produce, as well.
In addition to Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer someday, she is set to play one on television—as Marie Claire reported as far back as last December, Kardashian will star in a forthcoming Ryan Murphy-produced legal drama on Hulu, and two of her castmates have been revealed for the all-female ensemble: none other than Halle Berry and Glenn Close, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Kardashian is certainly no novice to television—she’s been on our screens for the better part of two decades—but it has largely been in the reality realm. Now, though, after Kardashian’s turn in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate, she looks to be taking on more scripted projects, including All’s Fair, which will pair her toe-to-toe with acting veterans Berry and Close.
The show centers on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, and, in addition to starring alongside Kardashian, Berry and Close will also be executive producers of the series with her and Murphy. “Per usual with Murphy’s shows, details about the roles Berry and Close will play are being kept quiet for now,” The Hollywood Reporter writes, though we do know Kardashian is playing a divorce attorney, and the show is being described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” by Murphy (and per Deadline).
Berry, of course, made history as the first Black woman (and, unfortunately, so far only) to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001’s Monster’s Ball. She is also an Emmy winner for her role as the titular character in 1999’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which aired on HBO. Berry will next be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix action thriller The Union, which comes out August 16.
Close, for her part, is an eight-time Academy Award nominee, three-time Emmy Award winner, and three-time Tony Award winner; she most recently starred in The New Look on Apple TV+, and recently completed filming on Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance, Seth Gordon’s Back in Action, and Max Barbakow’s Brothers. All’s Fair is a return to television legal dramas for Close, actually; she famously starred in the FX series Damages, as notorious lawyer Patty Hewes, Variety reports.
Of Kardashian’s turn to scripted television, “I keep saying this—she knew every line and I just thought she was so good,” Emma Roberts, Kardashian’s co-star in American Horror Story: Delicate, told Us Weekly. “I loved watching her, and it was really fun to work with her. And I just love that every season of that show, Ryan Murphy always makes a fun, surprise casting decision, and it’s as fun for the viewers as it is for the other actors on the show.”
Kardashian herself isn’t a lawyer yet, but she has been studying for her law degree since 2019. In 2021, she passed the “baby bar,” and, according to Kardashian herself, “I’m probably going to take the bar in February 2025,” she said at the 2023 TIME100 Summit in April of that year. “I think it’s, like, a 36 percent pass rate.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
If that timeline still holds, she will take the bar around the time All’s Fair premieres, as Deadline reports that the show is expected to begin production in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025.
Per E! News, Murphy said the project will focus on the “bond of women trying to get through an experience together,” and will lead Kardashian to channel her own personal connection to high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser, who handled Kardashian’s divorces for her marriages to both Kris Humphries and Kanye West.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
20 Beach Reads to Devour While Soaking Up the Sun This Summer
Your beach bag isn't complete without one of these page-turners.
By Sadie Bell Published
-
Gigi Hadid Joins the Jorts and Sneakers Club
The supermodel is all for the baggy denim renaissance.
By India Roby Published
-
9 Summer Trends You Don't Need More Than $100 For
Music to my ears.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour Published
-
Halle Berry and Her Stylist Wrestling Her Out of an Outfit Is Essential Viewing
The most relatable celeb content you've seen all week.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Says She and Kourtney "Really Don't" Hate Each Other: "There's This Huge Misconception"
It's just sisterly fighting.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Halle Berry Reflects on How This Character She Played In a Big-Budget Film Marked a “Big Step Forward” for Black Women in Hollywood
“I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Turns Out Kim Kardashian’s Gray Cardigan from the Met Gala Has Its Own Elaborate Backstory
If you thought the sweater looked haphazardly placed—that was apparently the whole point.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Gets Savagely Booed While Addressing Tom Brady Dating Rumors for the First Time Publicly
Kardashian took part in Brady’s Netflix roast last night.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Karlie Kloss, Taylor Swift Fans Think It's a Diss
Hmmmmm.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian "Has Moved On" From Taylor Swift Drama After 'thanK you aIMee' Release, Source Claims
She doesn't care, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kim Kardashian Confirms to Jimmy Kimmel Whether the Weirdest Rumors About Her Are True or Not
Emphasis on the WEIRDEST rumors.
By Fleurine Tideman Published