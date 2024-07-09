Halle Berry, Glenn Close Added to the Star-Studded Cast of Kim Kardashian’s Upcoming Hulu Legal Drama ‘All’s Fair’

In addition to Kim Kardashian studying to become a lawyer someday, she is set to play one on television—as Marie Claire reported as far back as last December, Kardashian will star in a forthcoming Ryan Murphy-produced legal drama on Hulu, and two of her castmates have been revealed for the all-female ensemble: none other than Halle Berry and Glenn Close, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Kardashian is certainly no novice to television—she’s been on our screens for the better part of two decades—but it has largely been in the reality realm. Now, though, after Kardashian’s turn in Murphy’s American Horror Story: Delicate, she looks to be taking on more scripted projects, including All’s Fair, which will pair her toe-to-toe with acting veterans Berry and Close.

Berry stars in the upcoming Netflix action thriller "The Union," out August 16. (Image credit: Alamy)

Close was recently seen on "The New Look" on Apple TV+. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The show centers on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles, and, in addition to starring alongside Kardashian, Berry and Close will also be executive producers of the series with her and Murphy. “Per usual with Murphy’s shows, details about the roles Berry and Close will play are being kept quiet for now,” The Hollywood Reporter writes, though we do know Kardashian is playing a divorce attorney, and the show is being described as “a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural” by Murphy (and per Deadline ).

Berry, of course, made history as the first Black woman (and, unfortunately, so far only) to win the Best Actress Oscar for her performance in 2001’s Monster’s Ball. She is also an Emmy winner for her role as the titular character in 1999’s Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, which aired on HBO. Berry will next be seen opposite Mark Wahlberg in the Netflix action thriller The Union, which comes out August 16.

Close, for her part, is an eight-time Academy Award nominee, three-time Emmy Award winner, and three-time Tony Award winner; she most recently starred in The New Look on Apple TV+, and recently completed filming on Lee Daniels’ The Deliverance, Seth Gordon’s Back in Action, and Max Barbakow’s Brothers. All’s Fair is a return to television legal dramas for Close, actually; she famously starred in the FX series Damages, as notorious lawyer Patty Hewes, Variety reports.

Kardashian at the "Vanity Fair" Oscars afterparty back in March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of Kardashian’s turn to scripted television, “I keep saying this—she knew every line and I just thought she was so good,” Emma Roberts, Kardashian’s co-star in American Horror Story: Delicate, told Us Weekly . “I loved watching her, and it was really fun to work with her. And I just love that every season of that show, Ryan Murphy always makes a fun, surprise casting decision, and it’s as fun for the viewers as it is for the other actors on the show.”

Kardashian herself isn’t a lawyer yet, but she has been studying for her law degree since 2019. In 2021, she passed the “baby bar,” and, according to Kardashian herself, “I’m probably going to take the bar in February 2025,” she said at the 2023 TIME100 Summit in April of that year. “I think it’s, like, a 36 percent pass rate.”

With "All's Fair," Kardashian is diving even deeper into scripted television, after nearly two decades in the reality television market. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If that timeline still holds, she will take the bar around the time All’s Fair premieres, as Deadline reports that the show is expected to begin production in late 2024 and premiere in early 2025.