As She Studies to Become a Lawyer, Kim Kardashian’s Next Career Move Will Be Playing One Onscreen

Kardashian’s new television show, a Ryan Murphy project, is deepening her commitment to scripted work.

Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

From American Horror Story: Delicate to the forthcoming comedy The Fifth Wheel, it seems acting is a route Kim Kardashian is fervently pursuing, as it was announced today that Kardashian will play a Laura Wasser-inspired lawyer in a new drama series, The Hollywood Reporter writes. (If you’re getting a divorce and you’re rich and famous, Laura Wasser is who you want to call.)

The legal drama is a Ryan Murphy production, the force who, of course, is also behind the American Horror Story franchise. The upcoming legal drama will stream on Hulu, which is also where Kardashian’s family reality show, aptly titled The Kardashians, airs. It will be Murphy’s first project with Hulu. 

In the new project, Kardashian “will play Los Angeles’ most successful divorce lawyer and the owner of an all-female law firm,” Deadline reports. The project has a series commitment and is written by Jon Robin Baitz of Brothers & Sisters and Joe Baken; Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner will executive produce the show.

Jenner, Murphy, and Kardashian—all executive producers—are currently beginning preliminary casting and choosing three other actresses to play Kardashian’s “glamorous and accomplished law partners, and an A-list actor to play her onscreen love interest,” Deadline reports. “The series is eyeing a production start in late 2024 for an early 2025 premiere.” 

In American Horror Story: Delicate, “Kardashian surprised many with a performance that has been well-received by critics and embraced by fans,” the outlet continues. Suddenly, it seemed to go from AHS being a one-off blush with acting for Kardashian to a serious career, with comedic and dramatic projects both being thrown her way.

In two instances of art mirroring life, Wasser—who Kardashian’s character is said to be inspired by—was Kardashian’s own divorce lawyer; Kardashian, of course, is currently studying to be a lawyer herself. “I always joke with my mom, who’s my manager,” Kardashian told CNN in April. “I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney.’” Well, she’ll soon be right—onscreen and eventually off, too.

