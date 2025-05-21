Royal Gardener Reveals King Charles Has Not One, But Two Touching Memorials to His Late Dog at Highgrove House
Grab your tissues.
The Royal Family have long been known for their love of dogs, but Queen Elizabeth's corgis aren't the only famous royal pets. King Charles and Queen Camilla share the late monarch's passion for canines—and in Camilla's case, rescue dogs. The Queen recently shared a photo of her new rescue puppy, Moley, ahead of a visit to a special dog-themed garden at the Chelsea Flower Show. And although The King's new puppy hasn't yet made his royal debut, one of the monarch's former gardeners has revealed the sweet tribute Charles designed for his late Jack Russell terrier, Tigga.
Speaking on behalf of Fruity King, Jack Stooks—who served as a gardener at The King's country house, Highgrove, for more than 20 years—said that his former boss lovingly created a spot for Tigga's final resting place when she died at the age of 18 in 2002.
Stooks said that Tigga "was buried just outside the walled garden in a little wooden coffin" at Highgrove, adding, "She was placed outside the walled garden because she would often get lost and was always found there, stuck. They liked the idea of putting her just outside the walled garden so she would never be stuck in there again."
At the time of Tigga's death, a palace spokesperson said The King (then Prince Charles), was "very upset, as Tigga was a companion for a very long time."
Stooks shared that there's a statue of Tigga on the wall near her grave, but that The King also had another sculpture of his beloved pet placed in Highgrove's stumpery. In 2019, Highgrove House's Instagram account shared a photo of the piece, designed by artist Emma Stothard using woven willow, like the sculptures she made of Queen Camilla's Jack Russells, Beth and Bluebell. Beth sadly passed away in late 2024, but The King and Queen welcomed Moley and another dog, Snuff, early this year.
Snuff is an Italian truffle-hunting breed called a Lagotto Romagnolo, and according to a royal insider (via the Sun), "Charles is besotted with his puppy."
"He hasn’t had one since Tigga," the source said, adding, "Charles enjoys mushroom foraging, so they have a lot in common."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Designing Hats for Princess Diana Was a "Nightmare" Due to a "Very Difficult" Feature
But she wore them well.
-
Elle Fanning Pairs a $29,800 Cartier Watch With Custom Coach
Opposites attract.
-
Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale Offers 60 Percent Off Your Summer Beauty Glow-Up
Hydrated skin, vacation-ready makeup, and frizz-proof hair all await you.