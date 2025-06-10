King Charles Is Set to Break Royal Tradition After News He's "Unlikely" to Follow in Queen Elizabeth's Footsteps
It will be a royal first.
Buckingham Palace has been a symbol of the monarchy for hundreds of years, and it's where the late Queen Elizabeth called home until she moved to Windsor Castle permanently in 2020. And while the historic palace has been undergoing £369 million in royal refurbishments, it seems King Charles—who has lived at Clarence House since 2003—has no plans of relocating to "the big house" once it's ready.
The Telegraph reported that royal aides have been keeping The King's cancer diagnosis in mind when it comes to his living situation. "One concession to his health and advancing years that has been made, however, is that it appears unlikely he will ever move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace after the restoration is completed in three year's time," the publication's associate editor, Camilla Tominey, wrote.
If he remains at Clarence House, The King will become the first monarch since Queen Victoria not to move into Buckingham Palace. However, King Charles won't break from tradition in one sense, with Tominey adding Buckingham Palace "will remain the household's office for the rest of his reign."
The report follows a 2022 article in the Times suggesting a future move was unlikely for Charles and Camilla. A royal source told the outlet that The King "is no fan of 'the big house,' as he calls the palace," adding, "He doesn't see it as a viable future home or a house that's fit for purpose in the modern world."
The outlet noted that Charles's team previously "insisted that he would live at Buckingham Palace once he became King," but those plans seem to have changed. "He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable," a source claimed. However, at the time, a Buckingham Palace statement read, "It is expected that the necessary works will be completed for Their Majesties to take up residence in 2027."
Another insider told the Times that it wasn't just The King who wasn't a "fan" of moving. "It is certainly true that Camilla doesn’t want to live at Buckingham Palace," the source said.
Instead, the couple will continue to live at Clarence House, using Buckingham Palace as official office space. Buckingham Palace's 10-year restoration project—which has been funded by the British taxpayer and cost £369 million, or roughly $498 million—includes major infrastructure updates as well as historic conservation projects.
The palace's website notes that its "electrical cabling, plumbing and heating have not been updated since the 1950s" and its "infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
