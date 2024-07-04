King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward Appear in New Official Portrait
The new royal photograph was released in honor of Scotland's Royal Week.
The royal family has issued a new official portrait in honor of Scotland's Royal Week.
On Wednesday, July 3, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward posed for a new royal photograph after taking part in the Order of the Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.
The service was part of the 2024 Royal Week in Scotland—a particularly special occasion this year since both Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were officially welcomed into the Order of the Thistle during the proceedings, People reported at the time.
King Charles has been part of the "greatest order of chivalry in Scotland" since 1977, while his son, Prince William, became an official member back in 2012.
The royal foursome posed alongside one another, all matching as they wore the traditional green velvet robe featuring the appropriate insignia and white-plumed hats.
A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)
A photo posted by on
The royal family shared the official portrait via Instagram, writing in the caption: "The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today."
King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the day's events on their official Instagram account, which showed all four members of the royal family participating in the day's festivities.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
"Celebrating men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland at this special ceremony in Edinburgh today," the royals captioned the post. "Congratulations to the newest Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Thistle."
Prince William and Princess Kate's official Kensington Palace Instagram account also shared the same behind-the-scenes video, complete with the same caption.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
The royal family has been somewhat absent from the public eye as the U.K. is in the middle of contentious election.
On July 4, as the United States celebrates its independence from the British monarchy, citizens of the United Kingdom will be choosing all 650 members of the House of Commons and electing a majority party to lead the government.
The royal family does not vote in elections and for generations has abstained from publicly expressing their personal or collective political views. While it's technically not illegal for a member of the monarchy to cast a ballot, the royal family will not be visiting the polls.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
Kim Kardashian Reveals She's in Contact with Gypsy Rose Blanchard and For a Very Meaningful Reason
"I just think there's such an opportunity for her to use her platform in a really important way."
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Sarah Jessica Parker Elevates the Summer Overalls Trend With a $1,600 Pair of Crystal Pumps
The Carrie Bradshaw-approved look put a highbrow twist on the minimalist girl summer uniform.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
A Bridesmaid Dress Worn at the Late Queen Elizabeth's 1947 Wedding Sells For $48,420
The bespoke Norman Hartnell ivory gown was worn by Lady Elizabeth Lambart.
By Danielle Campoamor Published