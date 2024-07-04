King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward Appear in New Official Portrait

The royal family has issued a new official portrait in honor of Scotland's Royal Week.

On Wednesday, July 3, King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Prince Edward posed for a new royal photograph after taking part in the Order of the Thistle Service at St. Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh.

The service was part of the 2024 Royal Week in Scotland—a particularly special occasion this year since both Queen Camilla and Prince Edward were officially welcomed into the Order of the Thistle during the proceedings, People reported at the time.

King Charles has been part of the "greatest order of chivalry in Scotland" since 1977, while his son, Prince William, became an official member back in 2012.

The royal foursome posed alongside one another, all matching as they wore the traditional green velvet robe featuring the appropriate insignia and white-plumed hats.

The royal family shared the official portrait via Instagram, writing in the caption: "The King and Queen with The Prince of Wales (known as The Duke of Rothesay when in Scotland) and The Duke of Edinburgh following the Thistle Service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh today."

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared behind-the-scenes footage of the day's events on their official Instagram account, which showed all four members of the royal family participating in the day's festivities.

"Celebrating men and women who have contributed so much to life in Scotland at this special ceremony in Edinburgh today," the royals captioned the post. "Congratulations to the newest Knights and Ladies of the Order of the Thistle."

Prince William and Princess Kate's official Kensington Palace Instagram account also shared the same behind-the-scenes video, complete with the same caption.

The royal family has been somewhat absent from the public eye as the U.K. is in the middle of contentious election.

On July 4, as the United States celebrates its independence from the British monarchy, citizens of the United Kingdom will be choosing all 650 members of the House of Commons and electing a majority party to lead the government.

The royal family does not vote in elections and for generations has abstained from publicly expressing their personal or collective political views. While it's technically not illegal for a member of the monarchy to cast a ballot, the royal family will not be visiting the polls.