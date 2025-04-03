Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Responds to Rumors That Justin Bieber Is His Real Dad
He appeared on Scooter Jackson's Instagram Live.
I guess he's breaking his silence? Kourtney Kardashian's son, Reign Disick, has responded to a rumor that Justin Bieber is his father. If you're thinking to yourself, "Um, isn't he, like, 10 years old?" That is correct. And if you're also thinking, "Um, there are rumors that Justin Bieber is the father of one of Kourtney Kardashian's children?" The answer to that one is: Apparently!
As reported by People, Reign appeared in an Instagram Live posted by—deep breath—Scooter Jackson, the boyfriend of Reign's step-sister Alabama Barker, who is the 19-year-old daughter of Kardashian's husband, Travis Barker, and his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler. In the video, Reign replies to a comment in which someone puts forth the idea that Bieber is his dad.
"No, he is not," Reign says. "Bro, I swear, Justin Bieber is not my dad. Scotty, Scotty, Scott is my dad."
This rumor is prevalent on Kardashian's Instagram account. Photos of Reign are full of comments from people saying he's Bieber's kid.
Besides pointing out that Scott Disick is his father, Reign shares some more of his evidence as to why the rumor isn't true. "I’m not sure how old my mom was, but I think Justin Bieber was 16 when I got born," the 10-year-old adds. "Yeah, I don’t think my mom would do that." Fair enough! (For the record, Bieber was 20 at the time.)
While it's true that Reign was born during Scott and Kardashian's relationship, Kardashian was said to have a fling with Bieber a year later. Reign was born in December 2014. Kourtney and Scott's split was reported in July 2015. In December of that year, a source told People that Bieber and Kardashian had been "hooking up" and the situationship reportedly continued into 2016.
Kardashian addressed the rumor during a January 2016 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The reality star said, "We're friends," but host Ellen DeGeneres went on to call her out for smiling and taking a sip of her drink while the topic was being discussed.
As for Bieber, during an interview on The Bert Show (via People) around the same time, he joked, "I’m being used, man. What can I say?" Pressed for more information, he responded, "Nah, we’ll leave it at that."
So, from a blast into celeb gossip past to a rumor being dispelled by a 10-year-old, there you have it. Justin Bieber: Not the father of Reign Disick.
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, NY, who covers entertainment, celebrity, and lifestyle. The former celebrity news editor at Bustle, she has also written for Refinery29, Hello Giggles, Cosmopolitan, PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, and more.
