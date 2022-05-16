Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Married—Legally, This Time

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker regularly refer to each other as the love of each other's lives. And when you find the love of your life, why take things slow?

Roughly a year and a half after they began dating, the Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer have tied the knot—for real this time. While they exchanged vows in Las Vegas in April, they didn't have a marriage license at the time, so it didn't actually count.

Now, E! News and several other outlets report that the two have made things legally binding. They headed down to the Kourt-house (I mean, come on, it was right there) in Santa Barbara and became husband and wife with Kardashian's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell as a witness.

In photos making the rounds, Kardashian can be seen wearing a simple, strappy white mini-dress and veil, and Barker a buttoned-up black jacket and rockstar sunglasses. They drove off in a car marked "Just Married," as is customary.

"Kourtney is over the moon and so excited to start this next chapter with Travis. They were excited about this day and madly in love," a friend of the bride's told E! News. They will reportedly have another wedding with loved ones, but "wanted to make it legal" ASAP first. So... that's three weddings. Yes, I am something of a math genius.

The newlyweds started dating sometime around late 2020 or early 2021, and soon began sharing what some might deem a little too much insight into their private life—though I say if they're happy, I'm happy for them.

They started trying for a baby in mid-2021, got engaged (also in Santa Barbara) in October, and the rest is history. Congratulations to the happy couple!