Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Mason and Reign Disick's Birthdays With "Elf 182" Concert
This is... creative.
By Iris Goldsztajn published
Kourtney Kardashian's two sons, Mason and Reign Disick, were both born on Dec. 14.
To celebrate them this year, the eldest Kardashian enlisted fiancé Travis Barker's help to set up an elf "concert" with lots of toys in attendance. On the drummer elf's drum kit are the words "ELF 182," a reference to Barker's band Blink-182, of which he is the drummer. Kardashian posted a photo of the sweet setup on her Instagram Story, to the soundtrack of the band's "All The Small Things."
Other members of the family rallied to celebrate Mason and Reign on their special day. Kris Jenner posted a collage featuring the two boys with the caption, "Happy birthday Mason and Reign!!! Can you believe these two were born on the exact same day?! I mean what are the chances???"
The matriarch then posted individual tributes to her grandsons. To Mason, she wrote, "I will never forget the day that my first grandson Mason was born... It will always be such a very special moment in my life because it was really the beginning of my journey as a grandmother."
To Reign, she wrote, "And Reign. You are such a joy! So funny so loving... with such an amazing sense of humor and someone who looks at life with such enthusiasm and joie de vivre!"
Kim Kardashian also wrote adorable messages to her nephews. To Mason, she said, "You are so mature and I'm loving who you are becoming. You are so protective over all of your cousins and family. I love you so much and will always be there for you"
To Reign, she wrote, "You are the silliest cutest boy in the world! Thank you for being such a best friend for my babies I love you so much and I'm always here for you"
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
