Kristen Stewart Says She’ll Only Star in a Marvel Movie Under One Condition

Kristen Stewart is open to the possibility of starring in a Marvel movie... but under one very, very explicit condition.



During a recent appearance on the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast, the Oscar nominated actress said that while it would be "stupid" to give a definitive "yes" or "no" answer as to whether or not she would act in a superhero film, fans "will likely never" see her onscreen wearing a superhero costume anytime soon... or ever.



"It sounds like a f****** nightmare, actually," she said, forever candid.

Stewart did, however, say she would unequivocally say "yes" if a certain someone was sitting in the director's seat.



"If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it," she explained.



Women supporting women: You love to see it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart went on to say that she's a "superfan" of Barbie, Gerwig's history-making film starring Ryan Gosling, Margot Robbie, America Ferrera, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon and more.



(The film made more than $1 billion worldwide, making Gerwig the first woman with sole director credit to have a movie make more than $1 billion.)

Stewart also said she was moved by Gosling's 2024 Oscars performance of the Barbie song, "I'm Just Ken."

"I was, for some reason, crying and laughing while watching," she told podcast host Amanda Hirsch. “It’s emotional, dude, watching Greta watch it. When they did the one cutaway of her and she was just, like, front-row belting and looking at the thing she helped kick-start, I was like, this is too much.”

(I mean, same.)

Kristen Stewart is seen arriving at Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show on March 11, 2024 in New York, New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While Stewart is unlikely to be starring in a Marvel film anytime soon (come on, Greta!), she did admit that she is not entirely turned off by blockbuster, CGI-heavy films.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I like big movies because I like people to watch them when I'm in them," she said, adding that for her to be super into starring in a Marvel movie "the system would have to change."

"Like you'd have to put so much money and so much trust into one person," she continued. "It doesn't happen. And so therefore, what ends up happening is this, like, algorithmic weird experience where you can't feel personal at all about it. But maybe the world changes."