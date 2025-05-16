Kristen Stewart Subtly Challenges the Cannes Film Festival Dress Code in a Sheer Skirt

The actress found a way to go sheer at her first photocall of the weekend.

Kristen Stewart 2025 Cannes Film Festival
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Lauren Tappan's avatar
By
published
in News

In 2018, Kristen Stewart stole the Cannes Film Festival spotlight when she kicked off her Christian Louboutin heels in the middle of the red carpet. Women were required by the Cannes dress code to wear heels back then, and her act of protest was enough to—finally!—allow for elegant flats in the following years. Now, Stewart has returned to La Croisette with a seemingly forbidden fabric at the forefront of her outfit.

On Friday, May 16, Stewart attended the fourth day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming movie The Chronology of Water, a biographical romantic drama that marks her directorial debut.

While posing during a photocall at the Palais Des Festivals, Stewart modeled a tweed Chanel cardigan drenched in an charming shade of bubblegum pink. She teamed her top with a matching pair of micro shorts, but it was her sheer skirt that truly took center stage.

Kristen Stewart wearing a sheer pink skirt during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals

Kristen Stewart champions a sheer look at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Braswell Top
Amanda Uprichard
Braswell Top

Clemence Short
MAJORELLE
Clemence Short

The Katarina Skirt
Bella Venice
The Katarina Skirt

Likely styled by Tara Swennen, her diaphanous A-line skirt openly embraced the polarizing naked dressing trend. Although the actress wasn’t completely nude, her peek-a-boo outfit could be interpreted as a subtle defiance of Cannes Film Festival’s new dress code, which calls for "decency."

To complete her outfit, Stewart slipped into a pair of peep-toe pumps. She leveled up her translucent uniform with a crystal choker necklace, a bold statement ring, and a pair of aviator sunglasses trimmed in hardware.

Marseille Slipper
FEMME LA
Marseille Slipper

Bezel Choker Necklace in 18k Gold Plate, 12"
Ettika
Bezel Choker Necklace in 18k Gold Plate, 12"

The Heidi Sunglasses
Banbe
The Heidi Sunglasses

Kristen Stewart wearing a sheer pink skirt during "The Chronology of Water" photocall at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals

Her semi-sheer outfit came with new dip-dyed hair.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although many people are just catching onto naked dressing, Stewart is no stranger to the “less is more” style. Last year, she went on a no-pants spree while on a press tour for her movie Love Lies Bleeding. There were many revealing looks that stole the show, including this all-black number styled by Swennen.

Kristen Stewart wearing a black lingerie outfit in New York City.in 2024

In 2024, Stewart showcased a lingerie-inspired look while walking around Manhattan.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart’s outfit featured a mesh bralette and a fishnet garter from Vex. Worn with a pair of Victoria's Secret sheer thigh-high socks, a Brunello Cucinelli leather blazer, and an Andamane mini skirt, the actress's look flaunted an undeniably edgy appeal. She finished things off with glossy Christian Louboutin heels and a black-and-white woven Chanel shoulder bag from the Parisian label’s Spring 2022 bridal collection.

Fleur Du Mal Le Stretch Lace Demi Bra
Fleur Du Mal
Le Stretch Lace Demi Bra

Mascarade Porte Jartelle Lace Garter Belt
Etam
Mascarade Porte Jartelle Lace Garter Belt

Marissa Blazer
superdown
Marissa Blazer

If you’re not afraid to show some skin—or break a dress code—I’d suggest you follow Stewart’s lead.

Lauren Tappan
Lauren Tappan
Fashion Editor

Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.

Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.

When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸