In 2018, Kristen Stewart stole the Cannes Film Festival spotlight when she kicked off her Christian Louboutin heels in the middle of the red carpet. Women were required by the Cannes dress code to wear heels back then, and her act of protest was enough to—finally!—allow for elegant flats in the following years. Now, Stewart has returned to La Croisette with a seemingly forbidden fabric at the forefront of her outfit.

On Friday, May 16, Stewart attended the fourth day of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival to promote her upcoming movie The Chronology of Water, a biographical romantic drama that marks her directorial debut.

While posing during a photocall at the Palais Des Festivals, Stewart modeled a tweed Chanel cardigan drenched in an charming shade of bubblegum pink. She teamed her top with a matching pair of micro shorts, but it was her sheer skirt that truly took center stage.

Kristen Stewart champions a sheer look at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Likely styled by Tara Swennen , her diaphanous A-line skirt openly embraced the polarizing naked dressing trend . Although the actress wasn’t completely nude, her peek-a-boo outfit could be interpreted as a subtle defiance of Cannes Film Festival’s new dress code , which calls for "decency."

To complete her outfit, Stewart slipped into a pair of peep-toe pumps. She leveled up her translucent uniform with a crystal choker necklace, a bold statement ring, and a pair of aviator sunglasses trimmed in hardware.

Her semi-sheer outfit came with new dip-dyed hair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although many people are just catching onto naked dressing, Stewart is no stranger to the “less is more” style. Last year, she went on a no-pants spree while on a press tour for her movie Love Lies Bleeding. There were many revealing looks that stole the show, including this all-black number styled by Swennen.

In 2024, Stewart showcased a lingerie-inspired look while walking around Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stewart’s outfit featured a mesh bralette and a fishnet garter from Vex. Worn with a pair of Victoria's Secret sheer thigh-high socks, a Brunello Cucinelli leather blazer, and an Andamane mini skirt, the actress's look flaunted an undeniably edgy appeal. She finished things off with glossy Christian Louboutin heels and a black-and-white woven Chanel shoulder bag from the Parisian label’s Spring 2022 bridal collection.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’re not afraid to show some skin—or break a dress code—I’d suggest you follow Stewart’s lead.