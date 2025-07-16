Lola Tung Carries Coach's Next It-Bag With an Even Buzzier Summer Scarf Trend

While Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski dabble in Coach's catalog, Lola Tung is a full-fledged face of the brand. The Summer I Turned Pretty star takes her affinity for Coach very seriously. When she's not styling the C-logo head-to-toe (which is rare), Tung at least carries a best-selling bag from the brand. She owns various Tabby, Ergo, and Empire Carryall models, but on July 15, the 22-year-old debuted the Alter/Ego Small Shoulder Bag—her newest addition from the Coachtopia line.

12 hours before the highly-anticipated third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty dropped, Tung stepped out in New York City wearing full Coach (sourced by her stylist, Britt Mccamey). As the face of Coachtopia, it's no surprise that she sported the $250 sustainable style, crafted from the soft leftover leather of a Coach Quilted Tabby Bag. The black shoulder bag features patchwork stitching, a zip-top closure, and of-the-moment charms no doubt personally chosen by Tung.

Lola Tung took to NYC in head-to-toe Coach, including the Coachtopia Alter/Ego Bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tank top season is in full swing, so Tung went with a white cropped version, also from Coach. She elevated the summer staple with burgundy plaid pants, courtesy of the Fall 2025 collection. Instead of your average leather belt, Tung tapped into the scarf belt trend à la Alexa Chung by casually tying a silk navy handkerchief around her waist.

The $94 sarong-ish accessory practically pledged her allegiance to Coach—it was monogrammed with the iconic "C" emblem. As Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, stated in her trend report, it "adds a pop of character" to Tung's laid-back set.

On the Fall 2025 runway, Tung's trousers were barely recognizable. The model paired the elongated pants with a graphic peach T-shirt, which served as a blank canvas for the cord necklace trend. Jennifer Lawrence and Margot Robbie have pulled off similar chainlink counterparts, but Tung opted out of any necklace at all.

Next, the model accessorized with an off-centered leather belt in lieu of Tung's makeshift scarf. The new Coach Twin Turnlock Bag in turmeric yellow replaced her Coachtopia tote. To finish, Tung saw the model's burgundy boots and raised them bow-embellished pumps—her final Coach pick of the day.

A model wore Lola Tung's plaid pants on the Coach Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

While other actors embark on press tours weeks before the release date, Tung has a long road ahead until The Summer I Turned Pretty ends. The first two episodes are available to watch now, while the remaining episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

The finale will air on Sept. 17, so expect more Coach-clad looks in the coming weeks—no, days. Coach released an entire The Summer I Turned Pretty collab with Tung, so she has plenty of pieces to pick from.

