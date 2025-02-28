Kristin Davis Shares the Very Charlotte York Reason Why She Didn't Want to Dump Alec Baldwin: "So Embarrassing"
The pair briefly dated in the early 2000s.
Kristin Davis might have played Charlotte York on Sex and the City and And Just Like That for decades, but the real-life actress differs quite a bit from her fictional counterpart. However, there's one time that Davis's dating life crossed into extreme Charlotte territory—and it involves none other than Alec Baldwin.
In an episode of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, Davis dished on her once-upon-a-time romance with Baldwin, which apparently came with a particularly Charlotte-esque complication. Davis confessed she hung onto this relationship for a reason so quintessentially Upper East Side it could've been lifted straight from a SATC episode.
"One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett,” she said, referring to the exclusive Hamptons town.
The house was so stunning, in fact, that it played a part in her reluctance to dump him. "I remember I was at work, and I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,'" she admitted.
The actress confessed to Lowe that this was "literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I’m like, 'I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house.'"
“It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true," she shared.
In January, Davis shared a story on her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast about an actor she once dated who was struggling at the time. After lending him $5,000, the mystery man ghosted her. However, she made it clear to Lowe that the man in question was definitely not Baldwin.
"It is not Alec Baldwin, oh my God," she said. "I never would have had to lend Alec $5000." Davis added that the "30 Rock" alum was "so rich" when they were together.
As for the mystery ghoster, she wouldn't reveal his name but teased, "I think he still is very hot, he’s married now. I think it’s definitely someone now everyone thinks he’s hot."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
