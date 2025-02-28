Kristin Davis Shares the Very Charlotte York Reason Why She Didn't Want to Dump Alec Baldwin: "So Embarrassing"

Kristin Davis might have played Charlotte York on Sex and the City and And Just Like That for decades, but the real-life actress differs quite a bit from her fictional counterpart. However, there's one time that Davis's dating life crossed into extreme Charlotte territory—and it involves none other than Alec Baldwin.

In an episode of the "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, Davis dished on her once-upon-a-time romance with Baldwin, which apparently came with a particularly Charlotte-esque complication. Davis confessed she hung onto this relationship for a reason so quintessentially Upper East Side it could've been lifted straight from a SATC episode.

"One of the best things about Alec Baldwin when I dated him is that he had the most incredible house in Amagansett,” she said, referring to the exclusive Hamptons town.

The house was so stunning, in fact, that it played a part in her reluctance to dump him. "I remember I was at work, and I was like, ‘Sarah Jessica, I just don’t know if it’s going to work out with Alec and I, but I just really love that house,'" she admitted.

Baldwin and Davis, seen walking in NYC, briefly dated in 2001. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The actress confessed to Lowe that this was "literally one of the only times I have felt that way, do you know? When I’m like, 'I don’t want to break up with this person because I like his house.'"

“It’s so embarrassing to say that out loud, but it’s true," she shared.

In January, Davis shared a story on her "Are You a Charlotte?" podcast about an actor she once dated who was struggling at the time. After lending him $5,000, the mystery man ghosted her. However, she made it clear to Lowe that the man in question was definitely not Baldwin.

"It is not Alec Baldwin, oh my God," she said. "I never would have had to lend Alec $5000." Davis added that the "30 Rock" alum was "so rich" when they were together.

As for the mystery ghoster, she wouldn't reveal his name but teased, "I think he still is very hot, he’s married now. I think it’s definitely someone now everyone thinks he’s hot."