Kristin Davis Shares Why the 'Sex and the City' Cast Was "Scared" of Showing Their Nipples on TV
"Like, would we be shunned?"
Upon its release in 1998, HBO's Sex and the City broke so many boundaries. Unlike any other show before it, Sex and the City—based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell—explored the lives of four sexually empowered women as they navigated the dating world in New York. As a result, some of the show's main cast were required to partake in nudity, which was a little terrifying at times, according to Charlotte York herself, Kristin Davis.
On a new episode of her podcast—"Are You a Charlotte?"—Davis discussed the ways in which women are perceived in the world and on TV with clinical psychologist Dr. Hillary Goldsher. "Look at how people present themselves now," Davis said (via Entertainment Weekly). "It's totally normal to have almost everyone on a red carpet in a sheer dress where, potentially, their nipples are showing."
However, when the show first started airing in the late '90s, tasteful public nudity was much less common, as Davis explained, "Like, this never would have happened back in the olden days. We were scared about showing our nipples on the show. We were like, 'Oh my God. They want us to show our nipples.'" She continued, "We were so worried about it. Right? Like, would we be shunned? Would we be, you know, cast out...by the film world or whatever, which is kind of insane to think about."
Davis is set to return for the third season of Sex and the City spin-off, And Just Like That..., alongside Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon later this year. While Davis's performance as Charlotte York is integral to the franchise, the early days of Sex and the City were a little fraught for the actress. On a previous episode of her podcast, Davis recalled receiving an incredibly low financial offer to reprise her role as Charlotte York on the first season of the HBO mega-hit.
While filming the show's pilot, Davis was urged to sign a new contract, as she explained, "I take the paperwork and I look at it and it seems to be a new contract, but it's only two pages long, and I'm like, 'What is this?' And it says, 'You will be a recurring character and you will be paid $5,000.'" The Holiday in the Wild star continued, "I know that the pilot's costing a lot and that they're stressed at HBO about it...I think the pilot cost like $2.5 million roughly, which at the time was a lot because no-one really filmed in Manhattan."
Luckily, Davis's lawyer told her not to sign anything. "I was scared," she explained on the podcast. "But it was also very clear from the book and from the script and from the pilot that Charlotte's point of view was a different point of view than the other girls."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Miley Cyrus Doubles Up on Roberto Cavalli Gowns
While one featured a sheer skirt, the other was dripping in feathers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Madison Errichiello Is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Standout Who Left the Pods Single—But We Haven't Seen the Last Of Her
Fans already have thoughts on the love square between her, Alex, Mason, and Meg.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Kylie Jenner Just Upstaged Timothée Chalamet at His Own Premiere
Valentine's Day came early for the couple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kristin Davis Was Offered Just $5,000 to Play Charlotte in the 'Sex and the City' Pilot, so She Called Her Lawyer
Charlotte York knows her worth.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The OG ‘Sex and the City’ Series Receives a Premiere Date on Netflix
“I am not ready for Gen Z to interact with this show.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Bradley Cooper Revealed Why His ‘Sex and the City' Television Debut "Terrified" Him
"What do you mean I’m actually going to have to do it?"
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Carrie Bradshaw’s Famous Tutu from the Opening Credits of ‘Sex and the City’ Sells at Auction for 10,000 Times Its Purchase Price
The bona fide definition of "appreciated in value."
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Aubrey Plaza Knows We're All Giggling At Her Emmys Dress
In fact, she's in on the joke.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Candace Bushnell, Real-Life Carrie Bradshaw, Is Creating a Reality Dating Show for Women in their 50s
Bushnell is working on the show with the same production company behind ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians.’
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Selena Gomez Just Used Audio of Samantha Jones from ‘Sex and the City’ to Tease Her New Single—and Kim Cattrall Approves
Women supporting women for the win.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
"Emily in Paris" Fans Want Kim Cattrall to Make a Samantha Jones Cameo
The crossover the world needs right now.
By Caitlin Morton Published