Kristin Davis’s Blowout on 'The Today Show' Is So Charlotte-Coded
The actor was spotted in a bouncy hairstyle that will be my warm weather go-to.
I don’t subscribe to a ton of beauty rules—however, when I spot one of the ladies of the Sex and the City cast, I take notes because a beauty masterclass is about to commence. That said, it should come as no surprise that Kristin Davis’s bouncy blowout makes me want to scrap all my summer and spring hair plans and copy hers immediately.
On Apr. 2, the actor paid a visit to The Today Show, wearing a puff-sleeve black top, gold layered necklaces, and high-waisted jeans. The cherry on top of the classic look? A gorgeous side-part blowout that allows her shiny espresso brunette color to be on full display. Falling just below her shoulders, Davis’s hair was curled to perfection and devoid of any additional accessories. Minimalist makeup and a soft pink manicure completed the look.
If you, like me, often experience analysis paralysis when attempting to figure out your daily hairstyle, blowouts are an easy and fool-proof way to look super put together. Though you may think they take a super-skilled hand and a heavy hair dryer, there are top-tier hair stylers available today that even a beginner can master. In addition, with the right prep and styling products, you can squeeze a week-long style out of it.
With the summer months coming up, I will be doing my best to minimize heat styling as much as possible to prioritize the health of my hair and, let's be honest, to avoid overheating as much as possible (NYC humidity is tough, people!). Keep reading for the items that will be in my summer hair rotation for the next few months.
The base of every good blowout is a fantastic hair tool and this Dyson Airwrap is the créme de la créme of styling tools, regardless of hair texture.
There are multiple ways to approach preserving your blowout. One simple technique is either flat-twisting your hair or putting it in a pineapple at the top of your head. When doing this, make sure to use scrunchies that won't cause creasing, like these ones from Slip. If you're not a big fan of bonnets, opt for a silk pillowcase to make sure your hair doesn't get frizzy throughout the night.
Another handy tool to preserve your blowout comes from the brand Sleepy Tie. It can take a bit of getting used to, but in short, you'll wrap the ends of hair around the tie in a "curled" position, so when you take it down in the morning, your blowout will be ready to go.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
