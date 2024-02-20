Kylie Minogue on Being Single and What She's Learned About Love Over the Years

Kylie Minogue is really enjoying being single right now, and she's reflecting on some of the love lessons she's learned over the years—or not.
While attending the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, the Australian singer spoke to Access Hollywood about her love life and her philosophy for loving.
"I'm single and I'm enjoying this freedom and the liberty, and I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess don't be afraid—I've definitely... there's some romances I maybe could have done without, but it's all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything. I'm thinking of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love, what can you do!"
The interviewer then told her, "You don't know until you know."
But Minogue joked, "Then you're not even sure! I don't know what I know anymore."
Minogue was at the PCAs amid the new wave of success she's enjoying with her hit song "Padam Padam," a super catchy dance track.
As for her perspective on love, it's not the first time she's had a lot to say about it.
"I never thought I would get married. Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married," she explained in an interview last year.
"It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage.' I never had it as a goal."
The engagement Minogue was referring to was the one she had to the actor Joshua Sasse, which they sadly ended in 2017 after two years together. The singer's most recent relationship was with Paul Solomons, and lasted between 2018 and 2023, according to Now to Love.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
An Unfiltered Review of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Cécred Haircare Line
Beauty Director Deena Campbell tests and gives an honest review of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter’s Cécred haircare line.
By Deena Campbell
-
'When Harry Met Sally' Titular Characters Almost Didn't End Up Together
Are you joking??????
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Former Disney Channel Star Bridgit Mendler Announces She's Mom to a 4-Year-Old AND a Space Startup CEO
Such an underachiever!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Internet Can Barely Handle the Moment Sarah Michelle Gellar Met Kylie Minogue in Las Vegas
"Mother and mother, mothering."
By Fleurine Tideman