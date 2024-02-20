Kylie Minogue on Being Single and What She's Learned About Love Over the Years

Kylie Minogue is really enjoying being single right now, and she's reflecting on some of the love lessons she's learned over the years—or not.

While attending the People's Choice Awards on Sunday, the Australian singer spoke to Access Hollywood about her love life and her philosophy for loving.

"I'm single and I'm enjoying this freedom and the liberty, and I think we can make different choices at this time than we may have at other times. I guess don't be afraid—I've definitely... there's some romances I maybe could have done without, but it's all part of what makes us human and our understanding of everything. I'm thinking of something great to say, but hey, you fall in love, what can you do!"

The interviewer then told her, "You don't know until you know."

But Minogue joked, "Then you're not even sure! I don't know what I know anymore."

Minogue was at the PCAs amid the new wave of success she's enjoying with her hit song "Padam Padam," a super catchy dance track.

As for her perspective on love, it's not the first time she's had a lot to say about it.

"I never thought I would get married. Just going through 'being engaged' seems like an experiment, because I’d never as a girl or in all my life had a vision of getting married," she explained in an interview last year.

"It’s not something I needed or wanted. My parents never brought me up with the idea of 'the big marriage.' I never had it as a goal."

The engagement Minogue was referring to was the one she had to the actor Joshua Sasse, which they sadly ended in 2017 after two years together. The singer's most recent relationship was with Paul Solomons, and lasted between 2018 and 2023, according to Now to Love.