‘Legally Blonde’ Television Series Is In the Works, with Reese Witherspoon and the Duo Behind ‘Gossip Girl’ Producing It

It has been a full 21 years since Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde—the followup to the 2001 original—came to the screen in 2003. Fans of the Reese Witherspoon-helmed franchise have been clamoring for a Legally Blonde 3 since, and while we’re not getting a film (yet, anyway), good news on this front: we’re getting a television series, multiple outlets report.
Variety reports that Witherspoon is executive producing the series under her Hello Sunshine banner, along with the duo behind Gossip Girl and The OC, Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (who are also writing the series). Plot details surrounding the series aren’t confirmed yet, but the show will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
The original film was a massive box office success, grossing over $140 million worldwide. A stage musical based on the 2001 movie debuted on Broadway in 2007, and received multiple Tony nominations.
It’s unclear if Witherspoon will star in the series in addition to executive producing, but she previously told The Hollywood Reporter that she was interested in revisiting Elle in her forties: “I want to discover what age means to that character,” she said in 2019. “Aging, contemporary ideas, how things have evolved—or not evolved.”
And, in addition to the series, we shouldn’t give up hope of a future film happening—Deadline reports that Legally Blonde 3, co-written by Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, has been in the works for several years. Kaling acknowledged that writing the sequel was “going a little more slowly than we like” back in April 2022, four years after Witherspoon announced the project in June 2018. The reason? “Just because we really want it to be good,” Kaling said. “I think of it like Reese’s Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don’t want to be the person that messes up that story.”
A few months later, though, Witherspoon gave an encouraging update, saying that Top Gun: Maverick had given her inspiration to do Legally Blonde 3 correctly. “I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them,” she told USA Today. “I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story.”
