Lenny Kravitz Responds to His Daughter Zoë’s Engagement To Channing Tatum

Proud dad Lenny Kravitz is responding to his daughter Zoë Kravitz's engagement to Channing Tatum.
The iconic singer and big scarf aficionado spoke to Entertainment Tonight while walking the red carpet at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival, telling one of the outlet's correspondents that: "Hey man, that's life."
"When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it," the iconic singer added. "I've done well. Blessed."
A post shared by Lenny Kravitz
A photo posted by lennykravitz on
Zoë Kravitz and her new fiancé got engaged quietly in October, 2023, and after more than two years since rumors of their relationship made headlines, a source close to the pair told People.
In 2017, the pair both played voice acting roles in The Lego Batman Movie but were both in separate relationships. At the time, Tatum was married to his former costar Jenna Dewan—the exes share a daughter together and finalized their divorce in 2019.
Zoë Kravitz was married to actor Karl Glusman in 2019, but soon divorced 18 months later.
In a cover story for Variety, Tatum gushed about his soon-to-be wife, telling the publication she is a "perfectionist in the best possible way."
A photo posted by zoeisabellakravitz on
Lenny Kravitz shares his daughter and only child with Lisa Bonet. The proud parents were married from 1987 to 1993.
In addition to gushing about his daughter's engagement, Kravitz said he doesn't "think about numbers and time" as he looks forward to turning 60 in May.
"I feel better than I ever have felt," he added. "Mentally, spiritually, physically... and so I'm glad I'm still here, man, let me tell you."
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Danielle Campoamor is an award-winning freelance writer covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mental health, politics, and feminist issues. She has been published in The New York Times, Washington Post, CNN, NBC, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, and more.
-
Hailey Bieber's Version of a Beachside Sarong? A Chainmail Skirt
Once again, Bieber threw the fashion rulebook out the window.
By Emma Childs
-
Eva Longoria's Long Ponytail Is Oh-So-Easy to DIY
With the help of her hairstylist, of course.
By Sophia Vilensky
-
You Won't Find Gabrielle Union at Hot Yoga, But Try Looking in Her At-Home Hyperbaric Chamber
Her ideal wellness day involves pure peace and quiet.
By Samantha Holender