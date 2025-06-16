Believe it or not, The Row doesn't have any official brand ambassadors. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen certainly have plenty of celebrities to choose from—Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, Hailey Bieber, and Zoë Kravitz (to name a few) are all devoted to their brand. But even so, the twins have remained ambassador-less. If it were up to me, however, I'd endorse Kravitz for the title.

Kravitz's errand runs are basically free campaigns for the label—she rarely goes anywhere without one The Row style in tow. On June 13, the Blink Twice director selected not one, not two, but three The Row pieces for her latest off-duty outing, starting with the famous Dune flip-flops. Kravitz owns the Lawrence-approved sandals in multiple colors, but this time, she chose the all-black version. Next, Kravitz slipped on black biker shorts, a new staple in her summer uniform. She paired the Princess Diane-coded athleisure with an oversized gray T-shirt, in lieu of the royal's oversized crewneck.

Zoë Kravitz pairs The Row flip-flops with biker shorts and an oversized T-shirt. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

To no surprise, her brown top-handle bag hailed from The Row. The Barn Mini Tote featured woven mesh, which appeared subtly sheer. Her oval-shaped sunglasses were another The Row best-seller—the Ella shades ring in at $490 and frequently sell out.

Kravitz is clearly in her biker shorts era, as evidenced by her latest street style sets. On June 11, she wore nearly-identical numbers, starting with low-waisted biker shorts. The gray bottoms complemented her gray ringer T-shirt with pops of crimson on the collar and sleeves. Once again, she channeled the flip-flop renaissance with The Row's sandal du jour. Just like her Friday afternoon 'fit, Kravitz accessorized with drop earrings, The Row sunglasses, and a blue wrap à la the hair scarf trend.

On June 11, Zoë Kravitz wore The Row flip-flops with biker shorts and a T-shirt. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

As a jean shorts hater, I'm beyond happy to see bikers get the love they deserve. I usually style mine with chunky sneakers, a.k.a. Princess Di's signature set. Turns out, they work with flip-flops, too.

