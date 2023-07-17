Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first child—a baby boy named Luai—with husband Bader Shammas, multiple outlets report.
Luai is an Arabic name meaning “shield” or “protector,” per People; he was born in Dubai, where Lohan and Shammas live, though his exact date of birth has not been shared at this time, the outlet reports.
“Lindsay Lohan and her financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai,” Lohan’s rep tells People. “The family is over the moon in love.”
Lohan announced her pregnancy in March, and in an interview in June with Allure, she opened up about balancing life as an actress and a mom: “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom,” she said. “Happy tears. That’s just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.” She continued “I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently, and she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you, and everything will be fine,’” Lohan said of work/life balance.
“Lindsay has always loved kids because I love kids and my mother loves kids—I’m one of four,” Lohan’s mom Dina told People. “We have a big family, so she’s always wanted children. And she’s so maternal. Isabelle, her niece, just runs to her when she sees her.”
The timing is perfect, Dina added: “She’s been trying and then it happened, that little stick came up positive,” she said. “It’s the right time for her, and Bader is an angel. Her husband is so sweet and they’re just so happy. They’re just really happy and ready.”
