Lindsay Lohan, Nancy Meyers Post Loving Tributes to 'The Parent Trap' Writer

Lindsay Lohan and director Nancy Meyers are in mourning today. It was announced late on Saturday that Oscar-nominated screenwriter, director, and producer Charles Shyer passed away on Friday, December 27, at the age of 83 in Los Angeles.

Meyers posted a memorial to her ex-husband and longtime collaborator on her Instagram Sunday morning, with the caption "Charles Shyer 1941 -2024 💔" alongside two photos of the pair on an undisclosed set. Several notable people replied with their condolences, including Lohan, comedian Phoebe Robinson, and A Simple Favor director Paul Feig.

A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers) A photo posted by on

Lohan then went on to post her own Instagram Story in honor of Shyer, calling him a "dear friend" who "will always be in my heart, as will all my fond memories of him," featuring a photo of the duo in what looks to be pre-production on The Parent Trap.

Lohan and Shyer worked together on 'The Parent Trap' remake. (Image credit: instagram.com/lindsaylohan)

Shyer—the ex-husband of Meyers and father of their two daughters—was most well known for writing a host of iconic comedies, including the 1998 remake The Parent Trap, which shot Lohan into the stratospheres of fame. While married, Meyers and Shyer were considered one of the most formidable duos in Hollywood moviemaking, working as a team on almost every project completed during their marriage.

Other seminal works of his include writing and directing Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II, as well as the 2004 remake of Alfie starring Jude Law. He also co-wrote the screenplay for the Goldie Hawn-starrer, Private Benjamin, which was nominated for several Academy Awards upon its release in 1980.

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley—star of the Father of the Bride films—also shared a loving tribute to the writer/director, explaining that she would not he who she is if not for Shyer and Meyers belief in her.

A post shared by Kimberly Williams-Paisley (@kimberlywilliamspaisley) A photo posted by on

"I'll always be grateful for the opportunity he and Nancy Meyers gave me," the actress wrote in a touching caption. "They were my Hollywood family for a time, and I wouldn’t be who I am today without them."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In an official statement released to Deadline, Shyer's family wrote: "It’s with an indescribably heavy heart that we share the news of our beloved father, Charles Shyer's passing. His loss leaves an unfillable hole in our lives, but his legacy lives on through his children and the five decades of wonderful work he's left behind. We honor the extraordinary life he led and know there will never be another quite like him."

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.