Liz Plank Quits Justin Baldoni's "Man Enough" Podcast After Blake Lively Lawsuit
"We all deserve better."
Liz Plank, one of Justin Baldoni's "Man Enough" Podcast hosts, is leaving the show.
In a statement posted to her Instagram, journalist and author Plank shared that she is leaving the popular podcast in light of the recent allegations against the actor/director, leveled by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively:
The news comes on the heels of Blake Lively filing a complaint against Wayfarer Studios, run by Man Enough co-hosts Baldoni and Jamey Heath (president of the studio), who was also accused of misconduct by Lively. The podcast is a weekly discussion of "modern masculinity" and dismantling the toxicity society places upon the idea of what it means to be a man.
Plank is a popular Canadian journalist and author in her own right, having penned the popular book For the Love of Men: A New Vision for Mindful Masculinity, published in October 2019. She has also hosted and produced several shows for Vox Media and MSNBC.
She joins an ever-growing list of people rallying around Lively in the wake of her allegations, including Jenny Slate and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.
