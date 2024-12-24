Liz Plank Quits Justin Baldoni's "Man Enough" Podcast After Blake Lively Lawsuit

Liz Plank, one of Justin Baldoni's "Man Enough" Podcast hosts, is leaving the show.

In a statement posted to her Instagram, journalist and author Plank shared that she is leaving the popular podcast in light of the recent allegations against the actor/director, leveled by his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively:

I'm writing to you today to let you know that I have had my representatives inform Wayfarer that I will no longer be co-hosting the 'Man Enough' podcast. Thank you for trusting me with your hearts and stories, for holding space for mine, and for making this show what it was. I will miss you, the listeners, so much. I love what this community created together with every fiber of my being, and that’s because of you. As this chapter closes for me, I remain committed to the values we've built together. Thank you for being here, for trusting me, and for being by my side for the last four years. We all deserve better, and I know that together, we can create it. I will have more to share soon as I continue to process everything that has happened. In the meantime, I will continue to support everyone who calls out injustice and holds the people standing in their way accountable. Liz Plank

The news comes on the heels of Blake Lively filing a complaint against Wayfarer Studios, run by Man Enough co-hosts Baldoni and Jamey Heath (president of the studio), who was also accused of misconduct by Lively. The podcast is a weekly discussion of "modern masculinity" and dismantling the toxicity society places upon the idea of what it means to be a man.

Plank is a popular Canadian journalist and author in her own right, having penned the popular book For the Love of Men: A New Vision for Mindful Masculinity, published in October 2019. She has also hosted and produced several shows for Vox Media and MSNBC.

She joins an ever-growing list of people rallying around Lively in the wake of her allegations, including Jenny Slate and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars.