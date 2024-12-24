Blake Lively's It Ends With Us costars have her back. Jenny Slate, who played Lively's business partner and sister-in-law in the August film, is showing support for her "loyal friend" and costar.

"As Blake Lively's castmate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," Slate said in a statement provided to Today on Monday. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend, and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her."

Slate's statement comes amid the news of Lively's lawsuit against It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and of causing her "severe emotional distress" on the set of It Ends With Us . Baldoni has also been accused of hiring experts to launch a "smear campaign" to discredit the Gossip Girl star.

"What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing, and wholly threatening," Slate's statement continued. "I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

Blake Lively and Jenny Slate at the "It Ends With Us" New York premiere (Image credit: Getty Images)

Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman , meanwhile, told TMZ the claims are "false, outrageous, and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt."

Slate isn't the only one of Lively and Baldoni's coworkers defending Lively's character. Brandon Sklenar, who played Lively's ex-boyfriend in the film, posted an Instagram Story on Monday encouraging his followers to read Lively's full legal complaint against Baldoni on The New York Times' website. Sklenar also tagged Lively's Instagram handle with a heart emoji. Colleen Hoover, who wrote the novel that inspired the movie, also praised Lively for being "honest" and "kind" in an Instagram Story post.

Amid the fallout of the lawsuit, Baldoni's talent agency, WME, has dropped him . His Man Enough podcast co-host, Liz Plank, has also resigned .