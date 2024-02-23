Madonna Gives the Ageist Haters a Piece of Her Mind in New Ad Campaign

Madonna has some strong words for her ageist haters.
The superstar has just released an ad spot for the Brazilian bank Itaú, in which she shares a powerful message about longevity as an artist.
"They call me the Queen of Pop," Madonna says in the video, as she makes her way up some palace stairs dramatically, dressed to the nines in large cape and a ton of jewels.
She continues, "I know it's a compliment, but the monarchy is in the past. I am not. I have no age. I'm all ages. It's not about who I am, it's about how many I am. Count my achievements, not the number of years I have lived on this planet. I'm always reinventing myself, so that I can keep being myself.
"I think the most controversial thing I've ever done is to stick around. I have seen many stars appear and disappear, like shooting stars. But my light will never fade. Not everyone is coming to the future, but I am. I'll keep going. Today, tomorrow, and the next one hundred years. We are made of the future."
This Film was made to thank my Brazilian fans for their love and devotion. It would not have been possible without the tireless support of @itau and my team -And the incredible vision of #jonasakerlundWe are made of the Future! 🤍 pic.twitter.com/BsUquqM997February 21, 2024
Madonna has previously called out the ageism she continually faces, after she presented an award at the 2023 Grammys and received a bunch of criticism about her appearance.
"Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!!" she wrote in an Instagram post.
"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny That permeates the world we live in.
"A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 And feels the need to punish her If she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous."
She went on to quote another queen: "In the words of Beyonce 'You-won’t break my soul,'" she wrote. You heard the woman!
