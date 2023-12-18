Madonna Playfully Confronts Bravo’s Andy Cohen From the Stage During A Celebration Tour Stop In Brooklyn

Madonna had some words for one of her famous front row guests as she performed at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday: Andy Cohen, who hosts Watch What Happens Live on Bravo. “If you say one more bad thing about me on your show…you’re gonna get in so much trouble,” the pop icon said as she addressed Cohen from the stage. The moment was captured by a fellow concertgoer and shared via X (the platform formerly known as Twitter).

It seemed to be said playfully, as Cohen smiled and laughed as Madonna engaged with him—even playfully tossing some of her drink in his direction and calling him “You little troublemaker queen.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In response to it all, Cohen mouthed “I love you” and pointed and applauded after Madonna said what she needed to say, People reports.

Brooklyn’s sold-out show was a part of her Celebration Tour, which covers material from the four decades of her iconic career. She performed three shows in Brooklyn this weekend to kick off the U.S. leg of the tour, which continues until April 15 in Austin, Texas; she’ll then perform five shows in Mexico City before wrapping the tour on April 26.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And Cohen reacted to the callout on his Instagram yesterday, sharing a video of the interaction along with a compilation of the many times he’s mentioned Madonna on Watch What Happens Live over the years. “I’m a lifelong Madonna fan, so it’s a thrill and an honor to be called a ‘troublemaking queen’ by the Queen of Troublemaking,” he wrote. “I BOW! Also—go see the new tour. It blew me away!! What a great night. Can’t wait to go back. #TroublemakingQueen.”

Cohen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cohen is but one famous face to attend Madonna’s Brooklyn shows over the past few days—Scarlett Johansson, Katie Holmes, Chris Rock, Drew Barrymore, and Mark Consuelos have been in the crowd, and one face in particular has been onstage: her boyfriend, Josh Popper, who she brought out onstage to serve as a judge during a performance of her hit “Vogue.” As People reports, “the couple—who have been linked since February—sat side by side as they held up score cards while her dancers performed sexy ballroom moves on a catwalk.”

Julia Garner—who was slated to play Madonna in a now-paused biopic—took Popper’s place the next night and judged Madonna’s backup dancers’ choreography during the song “Like a Prayer.”

Garner and Madonna (Image credit: Getty Images)

“With both of their hair done up in blond curls, the former Ozark star and Madonna bore an almost uncanny resemblance as they played out the skit and the actress tried to keep her cool,” People reports.

After a hospitalization over the summer for a serious bacterial infection, Madonna said it was a “f—king miracle” that she was onstage and able to do the tour: “Less than four months ago, I was in a hospital and I was unconscious, and people were thinking, predicting that I might not make it,” she said. “I must tell you, I don’t really feel well right now, but I can’t complain ‘cause I’m alive. Thank God for my children and all of you for your love and support. I really appreciate it.”