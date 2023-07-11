Madonna Broke Her Silence on Recent ICU Stay: "I'm on The Road to Recovery"

Madonna is speaking out after her recent health scare and hospitalization.

Last month, it was announced the superstar was receiving medical care after contracting a "serious bacterial infection," but she is thankfully recovering now, and has shared a heartfelt message with her fans over on Instagram.

"Thank you for your positive energy. Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," Madonna wrote.

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!

"The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.

"I couldn't be more grateful for your care and support."

The singer's famous friends shared more of this care and support, with Julia Fox saying, "We love you so much you have never disappointed us"

Too Faced co-founder Jerrod Blandino said, "We love you so much!"

Producer Nile Rodgers commented, "I love you M. You are one of the strongest persons I’ve ever known."

Rosanna Arquette said, "Love to you Queen"

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) A photo posted by on

In June, Madonna's manager and producer Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.

"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.

"At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour.

"We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."