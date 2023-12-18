Madonna Thanks “One Very Important Woman” Who She Says “Saved My Life”

As Madonna performs the North American leg of her "Celebration World Tour," the iconic musician is taking the time to publicly thank the friend who she says saved her life.

In a video uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, by a fan attending a Saturday night performance inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, Madonna gave a heartfelt shout-out to "one very important woman" who she says helped her survive a medical emergency.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There's one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," the 65-year-old mother of six said while on stage.

"I don't even remember; I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU," she continued. "She saved my life."

The "Like a Virgin" singer also revealed that she was in a medically-induced coma for two days, and in those two days only heard her Kabbalah teacher's voice saying: "Squeeze my hand."

She then joked that she "had to almost die" in order to get all six of her children "in one room."



Madonna is the proud mom to Lourdes, 27, Rocco, 23, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 7, and 11-year-old twins, Estere and Stella.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Madonna did not explicitly state what kind of medically emergency she had endured, back in June her long-time manager Guy Oseary announced via an Instagram post that the "Vogue" singer had suffered a "serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU."



"Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected," Oseary posted at the time. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna was forced to postpone the North American leg of her "Celebration World Tour" before kicking off the celebratory commemoration of the 40th anniversary of her debut album in London in October.



In July, Madonna thanked her fans for their endless support in a heartfelt Instagram post.

"I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she wrote at the time. "My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was that I did not want to disappointment anyone who bought tickets for my tour.

"I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show," she added. "I hate to disappoint anyone. My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!"

Now, Madonna is back on the stage—even bringing her 30-year-old boyfriend, Josh Popper, in on the fun—and she's certainly not forgetting the people who helped make it all possible.