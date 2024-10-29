Madonna Supports Son Rocco at His Art Exhibition Weeks After Her Brother's Passing

Madonna is grieving her brother, but is thankfully well surrounded by family and friends.

The singer recently shared that she'd flown over to Paris to support her son Rocco Ritchie's latest art exhibition.

Alongside a gallery of photos of herself with Rocco as well as photos of his art, Madge wrote, "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!"

According to Tatler, Rocco has been painting under the moniker Rhed for many years, before revealing his true identity circa 2022. Madonna has been supporting him all the way.

Rocco turned 24 on August, with his famous mom penning an emotional message to him on his big day.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises," Madonna wrote alongside photos and videos of her son over the years, as well as pictures of his artwork.

"But through it all—your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again.

"I Love you -for Eternity."

The American popstar shares Rocco and his brother David, 19, with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.

She's also mom to Lourdes Leon, 28, whom she shares with her ex Carlos Leon, and adopted children Mercy, 18, and Stella and Estere, 12, as a single parent, as reported by People (the three youngest share their mom's last name Ciccone).

Madonna's jaunt to Paris comes amid a difficult season for the singer. Her brother Christopher Ciccone sadly passed away in early October at the age of 63, with the Queen of Pop paying a heart-wrenching tribute to him. The siblings shared a difficult relationship, but had also been incredibly close at various points in their lives.

Christopher passed away after a battle with cancer, just two weeks after Madonna's stepmother Joan Ciccone died from cancer. The singer's brother Anthony Ciccone tragically died just months before, in February 2023.