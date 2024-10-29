Madonna Supports Son Rocco at His Art Exhibition Weeks After Her Brother's Passing
A happy moment.
Madonna is grieving her brother, but is thankfully well surrounded by family and friends.
The singer recently shared that she'd flown over to Paris to support her son Rocco Ritchie's latest art exhibition.
Alongside a gallery of photos of herself with Rocco as well as photos of his art, Madge wrote, "Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco’s exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!"
According to Tatler, Rocco has been painting under the moniker Rhed for many years, before revealing his true identity circa 2022. Madonna has been supporting him all the way.
Rocco turned 24 on August, with his famous mom penning an emotional message to him on his big day.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO— the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises," Madonna wrote alongside photos and videos of her son over the years, as well as pictures of his artwork.
"But through it all—your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together. Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes. Thank you for choosing me again.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I Love you -for Eternity."
The American popstar shares Rocco and his brother David, 19, with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie.
She's also mom to Lourdes Leon, 28, whom she shares with her ex Carlos Leon, and adopted children Mercy, 18, and Stella and Estere, 12, as a single parent, as reported by People (the three youngest share their mom's last name Ciccone).
Madonna's jaunt to Paris comes amid a difficult season for the singer. Her brother Christopher Ciccone sadly passed away in early October at the age of 63, with the Queen of Pop paying a heart-wrenching tribute to him. The siblings shared a difficult relationship, but had also been incredibly close at various points in their lives.
Christopher passed away after a battle with cancer, just two weeks after Madonna's stepmother Joan Ciccone died from cancer. The singer's brother Anthony Ciccone tragically died just months before, in February 2023.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Remember Matthew Perry One Year On From His Tragic Death
He passed away on Oct. 28, 2023.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Gisele Bündchen Is "Excited" About Her Pregnancy, And Is "Very Happy" With Joaquim Valente, Source Says
She's thriving!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Best Kristin Hannah Books, Ranked—From 'Firefly Lane' to 'Nightingale'
Get your tissues ready.
By Nicole Briese Published
-
Madonna Pays Heartbreaking Tribute to Brother Christopher Ciccone After His Sad Passing
She opened up about what he meant to her.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna's Previously Shelved Biopic Has Been Revived—and It Even Has a Title
Madonna herself teased the project on social media, which was previously put on ice back in January 2023.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Courtney Love Says Taylor Swift Is "Not Important" and "Not Interesting as an Artist"
Wow, saying that is... a choice.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Calls Out Fan for Sitting at Her Concert Before Realizing They're in a Wheelchair
The interaction is hard to watch.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Speaks Onstage About That One Time She Forcefully Told God “No” While in the Throes of a Near-Death Experience
The performer gave a spontaneous nine-minute speech last night in L.A. that ran the gamut.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Madonna Gives the Ageist Haters a Piece of Her Mind in New Ad Campaign
Tell 'em!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Madonna Playfully Confronts Bravo’s Andy Cohen From the Stage During A Celebration Tour Stop In Brooklyn
“If you say one more bad thing about me on your show…you’re gonna get in so much trouble.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Madonna Says She Didn't Think She Would "Make It" After Health Scare During First Night of Rescheduled Tour
She was performing in London.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published