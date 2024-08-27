Margot Robbie Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While on Vacation in Sardinia

Actress Margot Robbie is showing off her baby bump while enjoying a late-summer vacation with her husband, Tom Ackerley.

On Monday, Aug. 26, the soon-to-be parents were spotted enjoying some quality time in Sardinia, an Italian island in the Mediterranean. Robbie, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, proudly showed off her baby bump in photographs obtained by People, wearing black plants and a white button-up top that she kept wide open, revealing her bare, pregnant stomach.

According to the publication, Robbie "completed her look with all black accessories, including a bucket hat, sunglasses, slides and a slouchy shoulder bag."

While the bare-stomach photos are arguably the first time Robbie has flaunted her pregnancy, it is definitely not the first time the Barbie star has showed off her maternity style.

While attending this year's Wimbledon tournament back in July, the actress debuted a striking draped, black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa.

Margot Robbie and her husband in the stands at Wimbledon where she wears a polka dot dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In July, multiple sources claiming to be familiar with teh situation confirmed to People that the pair are going to be parents, though neither Robbie or Ackerley made an announcement of their own at the time of publication.

Robbie and Ackerley first met in 2013, when Ackerley was an assistant director working on the World War II drama Suite Française, while Robbie worked in front of the camera. Shortly after, the pair became friends while working together on a four-person production team.

By December, the pair were married after enjoying a private wedding ceremony in Australia.

In a pervious, 2018 nterview with Porter Magazine , Robbie shut down the idea that she was going to have a child or children anytime soon, telling the publication that her and Ackerley already had their hands full.

"No! Definitely not," she said at the time. "Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy. We already have a 2-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days I haven't slept. I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week,' and my husband's saying, 'No! We're keeping her.'

"I can't cope with two puppies, let alone children!'" she added.

Margot Robbie enters Wimbledon in a high low cape dress with polka dots and an open back. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And in 2019, Robbie again discussed how quickly the public expected her to have kids after she became a wife—to the point that most of her professional interviews revolved around whether or not she had plans to procreate.