Margot Robbie is Reportedly Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley
Barbie is going to be a mom!
Actress Margot Robbie is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, People reports. According to the publication, multiple sources have confirmed the pair are going to be parents, though neither Robbie or Ackerley have made an announcement of their own at the time of publication.
The apparent soon-to-be parents first met in 2013—at the time, Ackerley was an assistant director working on the World War II drama Suite Française, while Robbie worked in front of the camera. Shortly after, the pair became friends while working together on a four-person production team.
In December 2016, the two decided to tie the knot via a private ceremony in Australia.
In 2019, Robbie discussed how quickly the public expected her to have kids after she became a wife.
"I got married, and the first question in almost every interview is, 'Babies? When are you having one?'" she told Radio Times. "I'm so angry that there's this social contract. You're married, now have a baby. Don't presume. I'll do what I'm going to do."
Robbie went on to say in the same interview that the pressure to quickly become a parent after marriage—pressure men rarely if ever face, she pointed out—made her "really angry."
"How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can't do when it comes to motherhood and my own body?" she continued at the time.
Later, in a 2018 interview with Porter Magazine, Robbie shut down the idea that she was going to have a child or children anytime soon, telling the publication that her and Ackerley were content with their four-legged children, their pups, instead.
"No! Definitely not," she said at the time. "Three days ago my husband stopped by a dog shelter on the way back from the airport, and we now have a pit-bull puppy. We already have a 2-year-old [dog] who still acts like a puppy. I love him but he's a handful, and for the last three days I haven't slept. I'm like, 'We're fostering her for the week,' and my husband's saying, 'No! We're keeping her.'"
The experience of caring for not one but two puppies, at the time, just reinforced the idea that for Robbie and her husband having kids wasn't in the cards...at least not at that particular moment.
"I can't cope with two puppies, let alone children!'" she said.
Being knee-deep in puppy duty, however, did not deter Robbie from considering a future that involved children.
"If I'm looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there," she continued in the same interview. "But definitely not at the moment. That's 100 percent certain."
Turns out, that future is reportedly here!
