Margot Robbie Debuts Her Maternity Style at Wimbledon in the Whimsical Polka Dot Dress Trend

Her version is sold out, but we found others to shop at every price point.

Margot Robbie in the stands at Wimbledon wearing the black and white polka dot dress trend in the form of an Alaïa dress
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
Margot Robbie arrived at the All England Club for the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Friday, July 14, ready to start her maternity style era with some help from the runway's polka dot dress trend.

The pregnant Barbie star entered the stands, alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, styled in a very un-Barbie fashion. Gone was the bright magenta and sequins of her press tour for the record-breaking movie. In their place, Margot Robbie chose a draped, black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa. She draped a cape in matching fabric over one shoulder, while an asymmetric skirt sliced just above her knees. (Her exact dress is sold out.)

Margot Robbie enters Wimbledon in a high low cape dress with polka dots and an open back

Margot Robbie arrived at Wimbledon on Friday, July 14, wearing a draped polka dot dress by Alaïa.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Polka Dot Pleated Linen Midi Dress
Zimmermann Polka Dot Pleated Linen Midi Dress

Black Spike Mules
Alaïa Black Spike Mules

Robbie's accessories stayed entirely in a neutral palette—and each one came with Alaïa tags. The actress and producer blocked out the afternoon sun with square-frame Alaïa sunglasses and perched an East-West bag over her shoulder. Sharp mule sandals continued the black and white color story all the way down to her toes.

Margot Robbie and her husband in the stands at Wimbledon where she wears a polka dot dress and an east west bag

Robbie's accessories were also entirely from Alaïa, from her black sunglasses to her East-West bag and silver drop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Margot Robbie enters Wimbledon in a backless polka dot dress with an east west bag and black mule heels

Robbie's dress was covered by a cape in the front and entirely open in the back, perfect for a hot summer day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alaïa Le Teckel Bag
Alaïa Le Teckel Bag

Black Rectangular Sunglasses
Alaïa Black Rectangular Sunglasses

Alaïa Drip Earrings in front of a plain backdrop
Alaïa Drip Earrings

Robbie's first official pregnancy style moment was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who she began working with on the Barbie press tour. The pair coordinated an array of outfits referencing historic Barbie dolls throughout the film's promotional run, with the help of designers from Chanel to Balmain.

Celebrities have lately taken an adventurous approach to maternity dressing. Hailey Bieber has tried everything from laid-back overalls and T-shirts to lace catsuits, while Rihanna changed the dressing-while-expecting game in cut-out tops and skintight dresses. Margot Robbie is so far setting a precedent for maternity style informed by the runway.

Black and white polka dot dresses are a major trend from the Spring/Summer 2024 collections, appearing everywhere from Balmain and Nina Ricci to Miu Miu and Alessandra Rich. Like Robbie's Alaïa dress, high fashion reinterpretations of the print went heavy on ruffles and body-skimming silhouettes.

a model walks the runway at Balmain wearing a white polka dot dress with black dots and a floral embellishment in the center

Polka dots emerged as a major dress trend on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, including Balmain (pictured here), Miu Miu, Nina Ricci, and Alessandra Rich.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whimsical polka dots have since trickled down into mainstream collections at Reiss, Zimmermann, and more. Margot Robbie's dress is the start of a playful style era for the star, and a sign for the rest of us to reconsider the print.

Shop Polka Dot Dresses Inspired by Margot Robbie

Josephine Polka Dot Strapless Cotton Midi Dress
En Saison Josephine Polka Dot Strapless Cotton Midi Dress

a ruffled polka dot dress in front of a plain backdrop
Wolf & Badger Bliss Dress Dot

Reiss Rue Strapless Polka Dot Dress
Reiss Rue Strapless Polka Dot Dress

Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress
Free People Butterfly Babe Maxi Dress

Irisa Dress
Reformation Irisa Dress

Carol Polka-Dot Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress
Max Mara Carol Polka-Dot Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

