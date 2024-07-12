Margot Robbie arrived at the All England Club for the ongoing Wimbledon tournament on Friday, July 14, ready to start her maternity style era with some help from the runway's polka dot dress trend.

The pregnant Barbie star entered the stands, alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley, styled in a very un-Barbie fashion. Gone was the bright magenta and sequins of her press tour for the record-breaking movie. In their place, Margot Robbie chose a draped, black and white polka dot dress by Alaïa. She draped a cape in matching fabric over one shoulder, while an asymmetric skirt sliced just above her knees. (Her exact dress is sold out.)

Margot Robbie arrived at Wimbledon on Friday, July 14, wearing a draped polka dot dress by Alaïa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie's accessories stayed entirely in a neutral palette—and each one came with Alaïa tags. The actress and producer blocked out the afternoon sun with square-frame Alaïa sunglasses and perched an East-West bag over her shoulder. Sharp mule sandals continued the black and white color story all the way down to her toes.

Robbie's accessories were also entirely from Alaïa, from her black sunglasses to her East-West bag and silver drop earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie's dress was covered by a cape in the front and entirely open in the back, perfect for a hot summer day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Robbie's first official pregnancy style moment was styled by Andrew Mukamal, who she began working with on the Barbie press tour. The pair coordinated an array of outfits referencing historic Barbie dolls throughout the film's promotional run, with the help of designers from Chanel to Balmain.

Celebrities have lately taken an adventurous approach to maternity dressing. Hailey Bieber has tried everything from laid-back overalls and T-shirts to lace catsuits, while Rihanna changed the dressing-while-expecting game in cut-out tops and skintight dresses. Margot Robbie is so far setting a precedent for maternity style informed by the runway.

Black and white polka dot dresses are a major trend from the Spring/Summer 2024 collections, appearing everywhere from Balmain and Nina Ricci to Miu Miu and Alessandra Rich. Like Robbie's Alaïa dress, high fashion reinterpretations of the print went heavy on ruffles and body-skimming silhouettes.

Polka dots emerged as a major dress trend on the Spring/Summer 2024 runways, including Balmain (pictured here), Miu Miu, Nina Ricci, and Alessandra Rich. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whimsical polka dots have since trickled down into mainstream collections at Reiss, Zimmermann, and more. Margot Robbie's dress is the start of a playful style era for the star, and a sign for the rest of us to reconsider the print.

