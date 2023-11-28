Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’? Here’s What Margot Robbie Has to Say About It

The movie of the summer—and maybe of the year—was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which shattered records upon its release, raking in over $1.4 billion at the box office. The title character was played by Margot Robbie, who, in addition to starring in the titular role, produced the film, and had to know this question was eventually coming: will there be a sequel to the hit movie?
Robbie addressed the question in a new interview with the Associated Press, and, folks, the news doesn’t look great. “I think we put everything into this one,” she said. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”
Despite so many sequels, prequels, and franchises in theaters today, Robbie said that “original films can still hit huge,” and that female-driven movies like Barbie can be massive success stories.
“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” she said. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”
Robbie said that she hopes the record-breaking success of Barbie would make it possible for other filmmakers to “have big, original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly,” she told the outlet.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle Haven’t Spoken Since 2019, New Book Claims—and Yes, That Includes at Joint Appearances
The “silence was palpable” as Kate and Meghan rode in a car together to Windsor Castle for a walkabout after Queen Elizabeth’s death.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Distraught Over Being Asked to Vacate Frogmore Cottage Earlier This Year, Prince Harry Asked His Father King Charles a Heartbreaking Question
The Frogmore eviction has long been seen as a retaliatory move for the publication of Harry’s memoir, ‘Spare,’ just weeks earlier.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Now We Know Why Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend King Charles’ Coronation Last May
In his new book, ‘Endgame,’ Omid Scobie explains that Meghan has no intention of returning to England anytime soon—or possibly ever.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
There Will Be a Screen Adaptation Based On Britney Spears’ Memoir—and Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, and Reese Witherspoon Are Apparently Fighting For the Rights to It
Despite a battle between the crème de la crème, one A-list producer passed on the opportunity.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Randall Park Says Hollywood Is "Taking the Wrong Lessons" From 'Barbie' Success
He's making a lot of sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Gosling, aka Ken, Surprises Director Greta Gerwig with a ‘Barbie’-Themed Flash Mob for Her 40th Birthday
The movie just surpassed the $1 billion mark!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Margot Robbie Opened Up About Paying Off Her Mom's Mortgage: "Anyone in My Position, You'd Do That"
This Barbie is a generous queen.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Margot Robbie's Friends Were Kinda Mad She Didn't Get to Kiss Ryan Gosling in 'Barbie'
Makes sense.
By Iris Goldsztajn