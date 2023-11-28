Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’? Here’s What Margot Robbie Has to Say About It

Brace yourselves…

Closeup of Margot Robbie
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

The movie of the summer—and maybe of the year—was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which shattered records upon its release, raking in over $1.4 billion at the box office. The title character was played by Margot Robbie, who, in addition to starring in the titular role, produced the film, and had to know this question was eventually coming: will there be a sequel to the hit movie?

Margot Robbie on a global press tour for "Barbie"

(Image credit: Getty)

Robbie addressed the question in a new interview with the Associated Press, and, folks, the news doesn’t look great. “I think we put everything into this one,” she said. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Margot Robbie in Vivienne Westwood at London photocall July 13

(Image credit: Getty)

Despite so many sequels, prequels, and franchises in theaters today, Robbie said that “original films can still hit huge,” and that female-driven movies like Barbie can be massive success stories.

“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” she said. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

Margot Robbie at the L.A. premiere of Barbie

(Image credit: Getty)

Robbie said that she hopes the record-breaking success of Barbie would make it possible for other filmmakers to “have big, original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly,” she told the outlet.

Rachel Burchfield
Rachel Burchfield
Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor

Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸