Will There Be a ‘Barbie 2’? Here’s What Margot Robbie Has to Say About It

The movie of the summer—and maybe of the year—was Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, which shattered records upon its release, raking in over $1.4 billion at the box office. The title character was played by Margot Robbie, who, in addition to starring in the titular role, produced the film, and had to know this question was eventually coming: will there be a sequel to the hit movie?

Robbie addressed the question in a new interview with the Associated Press , and, folks, the news doesn’t look great. “I think we put everything into this one,” she said. “We didn’t build it to be a trilogy or something. Greta put everything into this movie, so I can’t imagine what would be next.”

Despite so many sequels, prequels, and franchises in theaters today, Robbie said that “original films can still hit huge,” and that female-driven movies like Barbie can be massive success stories.

“It doesn’t have to be a sequel or a prequel or a remake,” she said. “It can be totally original. It can still be big given the big budget to do that. And just because there’s a female lead doesn’t mean it’s not going to hit all four quadrants which is, you know, I think a misconception that a lot of people still have.”

Robbie said that she hopes the record-breaking success of Barbie would make it possible for other filmmakers to “have big, original ideas and be given the budget to execute them properly,” she told the outlet.