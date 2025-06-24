Scarlett Johansson is currently on a major press tour ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth's theatrical release, and while most fans have spent the last day preoccupied with the actress playfully smooching her costar Jonathan Bailey during the New York premiere, I was only concerned about one thing: her chic Barbie ponytail.

For the premiere, which took place on June 23 at Lincoln Center in New York City, Johansson wore a floor-length, white, lace gown with cream-colored chiffon ruffles attached to the skirt. She wore a natural makeup look and pulled her hair back into a slick, high wraparound ponytail, and while her dress did most of the talking, she still added a bit of flair to the pony by softly curling the ends and giving the look a retro Barbie vibe.

Scarlett Johannson and Jonathan Bailey at the Jurassic World Rebirth premiere in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Johansson has stepped out on this press tour wearing a retro-inspired hairstyle. For the London premiere on June 17, she wore her hair in Old Hollywood waves with a deep side part, and after that, she appeared in Germany wearing a middle part with her hair half tucked behind her ears and lightly curled under at the ends.

The high ponytail in particular is a particularly timeless style that goes with just about anything you'd want to wear, especially in the summer. For tips on recreating a wraparound look similar to Johansson's and the best products to perfect the style, read ahead.