Scarlett Johansson Gave the Classic Ponytail a Barbie Makeover
Proof that the timeless style doesn't have to be boring.
Scarlett Johansson is currently on a major press tour ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth's theatrical release, and while most fans have spent the last day preoccupied with the actress playfully smooching her costar Jonathan Bailey during the New York premiere, I was only concerned about one thing: her chic Barbie ponytail.
For the premiere, which took place on June 23 at Lincoln Center in New York City, Johansson wore a floor-length, white, lace gown with cream-colored chiffon ruffles attached to the skirt. She wore a natural makeup look and pulled her hair back into a slick, high wraparound ponytail, and while her dress did most of the talking, she still added a bit of flair to the pony by softly curling the ends and giving the look a retro Barbie vibe.
This isn't the first time Johansson has stepped out on this press tour wearing a retro-inspired hairstyle. For the London premiere on June 17, she wore her hair in Old Hollywood waves with a deep side part, and after that, she appeared in Germany wearing a middle part with her hair half tucked behind her ears and lightly curled under at the ends.
The high ponytail in particular is a particularly timeless style that goes with just about anything you'd want to wear, especially in the summer. For tips on recreating a wraparound look similar to Johansson's and the best products to perfect the style, read ahead.
This maximum-hold hairspray leaves no stray hair out of place, and it's humidity-proof—so you won't have to work about your strands frizzing up in less-than-stellar weather.
If you have a lot of baby hairs, use this 2-in-1 gel to slick them back. The product dries fast without flaking or making the hair feel goopy and weighed down.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.