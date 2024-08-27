Mariah Carey's "Heart Is Broken" After Her Mom and Sister Die on the Same Day
"I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of two family members, both of whom died in August 2024.
"My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend," the singer told People in a statement. "Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."
Carey's mother, Patricia Carey, died at the age of 87, while the singer's sister, Alison, was 63 when she passed away, Us Weekly reported.
"I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed," the "Fantasy" singer said in her statement. "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."
Mariah's mother, Patricia, was an opera singer who trained at Juilliard, and worked as a vocal coach, People reported. Patricia was previously married to Alfred Roy Carey, with whom she welcomed three children—daughters Alison and Mariah, and son Morgan.
Unfortunately, Mariah has dealt with complicated familial relationships throughout her life, which she wrote about in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. (via Us Weekly). ″I had to stop making myself available to be hurt by [my family]," she explained. "It has been helpful. I have no doubt it is emotionally and physically safer for me not to have any contact with my [siblings]."
In spite of this difficult relationships, Mariah sought a way forward with her mother, Patricia. "The situation with Pat, on the other hand, is more complicated," she wrote in her memoir. "I have reserved some room in my heart and life to hold her—but with boundaries. Creating boundaries with the woman who gave birth to me is not easy—it is a work in progress."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
